AJC Varsity Each area has a first team, second team and five honorable mentions.
Hebron Christian forward Gabby Minus dribbles up the court during the first half against Holy Innocents’ in the Class 3A-A private girls GHSA state championship at the Macon Coliseum on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, in Macon. (Jason Getz/AJC)
With Kate Harpring, the nation’s top prospect, headlining the class, here are the 2025-26 AJC Varsity all-metro Atlanta girls basketball teams.
Atlanta/South Fulton Player of the year: Taryn Thompson, Galloway Coach of the year: Kim Lawrence, Woodward Academy First team G Devin Bockman, Midtown, 5-6, Sr. G Cayden Cornish, Jackson-Atlanta, 5-5, Sr. C Lawson Monroe, Pace Academy, 6-3, Sr. G Taryn Thompson, Galloway, 5-8, Sr. G MacKenzee Williams, Woodward Academy, 5-9, Jr. Second team G Lauryn Dennis-Cooper, Woodward Academy, 5-6, Sr. G Riley Gallagher, Lovett, 5-9, So. G/F Azil Hazzard, Therrell, 5-11, Sr. G/F Kylar-Rae Johnson, Hughes, 5-8, Sr. G/F Jamyce Solomon, Westlake, 6-0, So. Honorable mention G Alyssia Bandele, Tri-Cities, 5-6, Sr. G Maliha Harris, Creekside, 5-6, So. G Sydnee Hunter, Creekside, 5-6, Jr. W Sophia Louis-Pierre, Galloway, 6-0, Jr. G Chasity Woods, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, 5-8, So. Cobb County Player of the year: Leah DeWitt, Marietta Coach of the year: Randy McClure, Campbell First team G Abbey Bensman, Pope, 5-10, Sr. F Saniya Binion, Campbell, 5-10, Sr. F Kennedy Deese, Kell, 6-0, Sr. G Leah DeWitt, Marietta, 5-9, So. G Kierra Jackson, Hillgrove, 5-6, Sr. Second team G Jasmine James, Wheeler, 5-7, Jr. F Aleigha Parish, Campbell, 5-10, So. G Kyann Senior, Marietta, 5-9, Jr. G Asiah Thompson, Kell, 5-10, Jr. G Kaitlyn Williams, Sprayberry, 5-6, Sr. Honorable mention G Maliyah Gilbert, Kell, 5-9, Jr. G Addie Gray, Allatoona, 5-8, Fr. F Aeris Macon, Hillgrove, 5-11, Sr. G Elisa Malone, McEachern, 5-8, Jr. G Millie Newman, Whitefield Academy, 5-11, So. DeKalb County Player of the year: Kate Harpring, Marist Coach of the year: Kim Hixon, Marist First team F Gabriella Benjamin, Lakeside-DeKalb, 5-10, Jr. F Kendall Campbell, Columbia, 5-11, Sr. G Bailee Canty, Southwest DeKalb, 5-4, Sr. G Katie Elder, Marist, 5-9, Jr. G Kate Harpring, Marist, 5-10, Sr. Second team G Harmonie Cooper, Tucker, 5-7, Sr. G Kendall Greer, Miller Grove, 5-6, Jr. G Janise McCoy, Columbia, 5-3, So. G Sofia Pihera, St. Pius, 5-9, Jr. G Cyncere Sims-Turner, Stephenson, 5-2, So. Honorable mention F Heidi Beck, St. Pius, 6-0, Jr. G Erika Blake, Dunwoody, 5-6, Jr. G De’Asia Kelly, Columbia, 5-4, Sr. F/C Jalisa Kelly, Towers, 5-8, Fr. G Nadiya Mohamed, Decatur, 5-0, Jr. Gwinnett County Player of the year: Gabby Minus, Hebron Christian Coach of the year: Jan Azar, Hebron Christian First team G Alanna Beckham, Hebron Christian, 5-11, Sr. G Nalani Gainey, Seckinger, 5-5, Sr. W Lydia Ledford, Buford, 5-11, Sr. W Gabby Minus, Hebron Christian, 6-1, Sr. G Coco Rudolph, Grayson, 5-8, Sr. Second team G Peace Ashina, South Gwinnett, 6-1, Sr. W E’miah Fields, Buford, 5-8, Jr. W Kaleigh Heywood, Collins Hill, 5-10, Sr. G Justyce McCoy, Brookwood, 5-7, Sr. F Saniya Sharper, Archer, 5-9, Jr. Honorable mention F Layla Adams, Archer, 6-4, Jr. C Kobi Barnes, Hebron Christian, 6-2, Sr. F/C Michelle Ezumah, Lanier, 5-11, Jr. G Milan Johnson, Greater Atlanta Christian, 5-10, Jr. G Tobi Owolabi, Norcross, 5-6, Jr. North Fulton Player of the year: Camryn Golston, St. Francis Coach of the year: Triston Cooper, Milton First team G Deyva Davis, Milton, 5-7, Jr. G Camryn Golston, St. Francis, 5-6, Sr. F Loriel Murray, Holy Innocents’, 6-2, So. G Giaunni Rogers, St. Francis, 5-9, Jr. G Makayla Weaver, Holy Innocents’, 5-4, Jr. Second team F Aaniyah Branch, Holy Innocents’, 6-4, So. G/F Brooke Dorr, Chattahoochee, 5-8, Jr. G Florida Johnson, Johns Creek, 5-8, Jr. F Stephanie Schott, Blessed Trinity, 6-1, Sr. F Caroline Young, Milton, 5-11, Sr. Honorable mention C Aila Courtenay, St. Francis, 6-2, Jr. G Gabi Johnson, Cambridge, 5-4, Sr. G Peyton Mann, St. Francis, 5-7, So. G/F Aaleanna Milord, Milton, 5-11, So. G/F Mary Harms Mulkey, Roswell, 5-8, Jr. Southside Player of the year: Morghan Reckley, Sandy Creek Coach of the year: Tishay Lewis, Sandy Creek First team G Madison Bennett, Trinity Christian, 5-6, Jr. G Mikayla Dunston, Morrow, 5-7, Sr. F/C Lindsey Kopacek, Starr’s Mill, 6-2, Jr. G Morghan Reckley, Sandy Creek, 5-7, So. G Angel Thomas, Luella, 5-10, Sr. Second team F/C Naima Foster, Luella, 6-3, Jr. G/F K’miyah Foulk, Jonesboro, 5-3, Sr. G Jada Little, Woodland-Stockbridge, 5-5, Jr. G Madison Reckley, Sandy Creek, 5-5, Jr. G/F Jaila Scott, Stockbridge, 5-8, So. Honorable mention G Muzic Dace, Morrow, 5-8, Jr. F Maegan Jenkins, Union Grove, 5-10, Sr. G Jazmine Lopez, Eagle’s Landing Christian, 5-8, Jr. G Deyla McCoy, Sandy Creek, 5-5, Sr. G Janiyah Pritchett, Newnan, 5-7, Sr.
Chip Saye rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025, at the launch of AJC Varsity. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the AJC, Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.
Chip Saye rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025, at the launch of AJC Varsity. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the AJC, Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.