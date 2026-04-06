AJC Varsity

2025-26 AJC Varsity all-metro Atlanta girls basketball teams

Each area has a first team, second team and five honorable mentions.
Hebron Christian forward Gabby Minus dribbles up the court during the first half against Holy Innocents’ in the Class 3A-A private girls GHSA state championship at the Macon Coliseum on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, in Macon. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Hebron Christian forward Gabby Minus dribbles up the court during the first half against Holy Innocents’ in the Class 3A-A private girls GHSA state championship at the Macon Coliseum on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, in Macon. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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With Kate Harpring, the nation’s top prospect, headlining the class, here are the 2025-26 AJC Varsity all-metro Atlanta girls basketball teams.

Atlanta/South Fulton

Player of the year: Taryn Thompson, Galloway

Coach of the year: Kim Lawrence, Woodward Academy

First team

Second team

Honorable mention

Cobb County

Player of the year: Leah DeWitt, Marietta

Coach of the year: Randy McClure, Campbell

First team

Second team

Honorable mention

DeKalb County

Player of the year: Kate Harpring, Marist

Coach of the year: Kim Hixon, Marist

First team

Second team

Honorable mention

Gwinnett County

Player of the year: Gabby Minus, Hebron Christian

Coach of the year: Jan Azar, Hebron Christian

First team

Second team

Honorable mention

North Fulton

Player of the year: Camryn Golston, St. Francis

Coach of the year: Triston Cooper, Milton

First team

Second team

Honorable mention

Southside

Player of the year: Morghan Reckley, Sandy Creek

Coach of the year: Tishay Lewis, Sandy Creek

First team

Second team

Honorable mention

About the Author

Chip Saye rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025, at the launch of AJC Varsity. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the AJC, Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

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