AJC Varsity Boys basketball rankings: Holy Innocents’ is No. 1 after avenging rare loss Defending 6A champ Wheeler drops 2 of 3 in Missouri but stays atop the rankings. Holy Innocents’ guard Devin Hutcherson — pictured taking a shot against North Cobb Christian in the 2025 Class 3A-A Private state championship game win in March — had 24 points and 13 rebounds in a 67-59 win over KIPP Atlanta Collegiate on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. The victory helped the 14-2 Golden Bears to move up to No. 1 in the state rankings. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

23 minutes ago link copied

Nationally ranked Wheeler is still No. 1 in the AJC’s boys basketball rankings despite two losses last week, and Holy Innocents’ is newly No. 1 after avenging a rare loss. Both are defending boys basketball champions. Wheeler has a rough go in Springfield, Missouri, where the Wildcats lost 58-50 to Bartlett, Tennessee, another top-10 nationally ranked program, and then 66-64 to Logan-Rogersville, a top Missouri team. Wheeler beat another Missouri team, Kickapoo, 71-55 to close the week.

Wheeler (15-5) has lost only to out-of-state opponents and remains ahead of Grayson (16-1) in the Class 6A rankings. Wheeler, led by Connecuticut signee Colben Landrew, was No. 8 last week in MaxPreps’ national poll. Holy Innocents’ (14-2) moved atop the Class 3A-A Private rankings after defeating KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 67-59 on Friday. Holy Innocents’ lost to KIPP in December. The Golden Bears’ only other loss is to Milton, a top-10 Class 5A team. Previous No. 1 Mount Vernon dropped to No. 3 after losing to unranked Mount Paran Christian 74-71. Holy Innocents’ won the private title in 2025 but graduated Caleb Wilson, the AJC’s player of the year, to North Carolina, where he is averaging 19.7 points and 10.6 rebounds as a freshman. The Bears returned all-state guard Devin Hutcherson, who had 24 points and 13 rebounds in the KIPP win.

Holy Innocents’ has a tough game Monday against Westminster, the No. 3 team in Class 4A. It is part of the 12-game MLK Classic at Holy Innocents’.

Westminster (16-1) took its first loss — to Kell — last week, leaving only three unbeaten Georgia teams. They are No. 1 Gainesville in Class 5A and No. 1 St. Pius in Class 4A, both 19-0, and No. 2 Seminole County of Class A Division II. Seminole is 17-0. Five weeks remain before the state tournament. Class 6A Wheeler (15-5) Grayson (16-1) Hillgrove (13-5) McEachern (13-4) Walton (17-2) Pebblebrook (11-6) Cherokee (12-6) Westlake (14-5) Dacula (16-2) Meadowcreek (14-5) Class 5A Gainesville (19-0) Alexander (16-2) Decatur (16-3) Dutchtown (13-4) Woodward Academy (13-6) Johns Creek (16-3) Woodstock (16-2) Hughes (7-6) Milton (12-4) Newnan (16-0) Class 4A St. Pius (19-0) North Oconee (15-2) Westminster (16-1) Pace Academy (10-7) Jonesboro (13-4) Southwest DeKalb (15-3) Griffin (16-2) Mays (13-4) Eastside (13-5) Locust Grove (17-2)