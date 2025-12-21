QB corner: Falcons’ Kirk Cousins discusses the Cardinals defense

Q: What are some of the tenets that you all have to look at closely while preparing for the Cardinals?

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins had to say about the Cardinals, his team’s opponent at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona:

A: “I always start kind of with the coaches: who are they, what is their background? So, (coach) Jonathan Gannon, (defensive coordinator) Nick Rallis, and kind of who have they coached with? What do they do schematically?”

Q: What’s next?

A: “Then, you start to look at the personnel and you start to look at the players and you know, who’s been up for them lately, who’s healthy, who’s active, who’s being used in their scheme in unique ways, and then you see some familiar names like Budda Baker, like Calais Campbell, where there’s just a lot of production over a lot of years and a lot of respect for them. I’ve had to battle against them. … So, you think through that and then also consider just the environment that anytime you go on the road. You’ve got to be just good in your communication in and out of the huddle.”

Q: Josh Sweat, how do they move him around?