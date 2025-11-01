AJC Varsity

GHSA football playoffs: First-round pairings set for 6A, 5A, 4A, A-II

Those in classes 3A, 2A, A-I and 3A-A private will be announced Sunday at 4 p.m.
The first-round games for the 2025 Georgia high school football playoffs are set to begin Nov. 14, with the state championships slated for Dec. 15-17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By
2 hours ago

The first-round pairings for the 2025 Georgia high school football playoffs in classes 6A, 5A, 4A and A Division II are set.

Those in classes 3A, 2A, A-I and 3A-A private, which are based on GHSA points ratings, will be announced Sunday at 4 p.m.

The first-round games are set to begin Nov. 14, with the state championships slated for Dec. 15-17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The bracket quadrants are signified by last team being in bold. This story will be updated as other classes are set.

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

TBA

Class 2A

TBA

Class A Division I

TBA

Class A Division II

Class 3A-A Private

TBA

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

