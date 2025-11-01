GHSA football playoffs: First-round pairings set for 6A, 5A, 4A, A-II

AJC Varsity Those in classes 3A, 2A, A-I and 3A-A private will be announced Sunday at 4 p.m.
The first-round games for the 2025 Georgia high school football playoffs are set to begin Nov. 14, with the state championships slated for Dec. 15-17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
The first-round pairings for the 2025 Georgia high school football playoffs in classes 6A, 5A, 4A and A Division II are set.
Those in classes 3A, 2A, A-I and 3A-A private, which are based on GHSA points ratings, will be announced Sunday at 4 p.m.
The first-round games are set to begin Nov. 14, with the state championships slated for Dec. 15-17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The bracket quadrants are signified by last team being in bold. This story will be updated as other classes are set. Class 6A R1 #3 Colquitt at R8 #2 Mill Creek R7 #4 Norcross at R4 #1 Grayson R5 #3 Marietta at R3 #2 Harrison R6 #4 North Forsyth at R2 #1 Carrollton R8 #3 Collins Hill at R1 #2 Lowndes R4 #4 South Gwinnett at R7 #1 North Gwinnett R3 #3 Hillgrove at R5 #2 North Paulding R2 #4 Westlake at R6 #1 West Forsyth R2 #3 East Coweta at R6 #2 Denmark R5 #4 Walton at R3 #1 McEachern R4 #3 Archer at R7 #2 Brookwood R8 #4 Dacula at R1 #1 Valdosta R6 #3 Lambert at R2 #2 Douglas County R3 #4 Paulding County at R5 #1 North Cobb R7 #3 Peachtree Ridge at R4 #2 Newton R1 #4 Richmond Hill at R8 #1 Buford Class 5A R1 #3 Statesboro at R8 #2 Habersham Central R7 #4 Seckinger at R4 #1 Woodward Academy R5 #3 Villa Rica at R3 #2 Northgate R6 #4 Woodstock at R2 #1 Thomas County Central R8 #3 Clarke Central at R1 #2 Effingham County R4 #4 Chamblee at R7 #1 Roswell R3 #3 Newnan at R5 #2 New Manchester R2 #4 Coffee at R6 #1 Sequoyah R2 #3 Lee County at R6 #2 Sprayberry R5 #4 East Paulding at R3 #1 Hughes R4 #3 Dunwoody at R7 #2 Gainesville R8 #4 Winder-Barrow at R1 #1 Brunswick R6 #3 Creekview at R2 #2 Houston County R3 #4 Lovejoy at R5 #1 Rome R7 #3 Milton at R4 #2 Shiloh R1 #4 Glynn Academy at R8 #1 Jackson County Class 4A R1 #3 Ware County at R8 #2 Flowery Branch R7 #4 Dalton at R4 #1 Creekside R5 #3 Lithonia at R3 #2 Griffin R6 #4 Centennial at R2 #1 Locust Grove R8 #3 Eastside at R1 #2 Warner Robins R4 #4 Jackson (Atlanta) at R7 #1 Cartersville R3 #3 Jonesboro at R5 #2 Southwest DeKalb R2 #4 Hampton at R6 #1 Kell R2 #3 Ola at R6 #2 Cambridge R5 #4 Tucker at R3 #1 Central (Carrollton) R4 #3 Mays at R7 #2 Cass R8 #4 East Forsyth at R1 #1 Benedictine R6 #3 Blessed Trinity at R2 #2 Stockbridge R3 #4 Starr’s Mill at R5 #1 Marist R7 #3 Hiram at R4 #2 M.L. King R1 #4 Perry at R8 #1 North Oconee Class 3A
TBA
Class 2A
TBA
Class A Division I
TBA
Class A Division II R1 #3 Mitchell County at R8 #2 Warren County R7 #4 Manchester at R4 #1 Wheeler County R5 #3 GMC Prep at R3 #2 Emanuel County Institute R6 #4 Chattahoochee County at R2 #1 Clinch County R8 #3 Washington-Wilkes at R1 #2 Seminole County R4 #4 Wilcox County at R7 #1 Bowdon R3 #3 Jenkins County at R5 #2 Wilkinson County R2 #4 Lanier County at R6 #1 Schley County R2 #3 Charlton County at R6 #2 Macon County R5 #4 Glascock County at R3 #1 Screven County R4 #3 Treutlen at R7 #2 Mount Zion (Carroll) R8 #4 Greene County at R1 #1 Early County R6 #3 Taylor County at R2 #2 Brooks County R3 #4 McIntosh County Academy at R5 #1 Johnson County R7 #3 Trion at R4 #2 Hawkinsville R1 #4 Randolph-Clay at R8 #1 Lincoln County Class 3A-A Private
TBA
Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
