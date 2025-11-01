GHSA football playoffs: First-round pairings set for 6A, 5A, 4A, A-II

The first-round games for the 2025 Georgia high school football playoffs are set to begin Nov. 14, with the state championships slated for Dec. 15-17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

Those in classes 3A, 2A, A-I and 3A-A private will be announced Sunday at 4 p.m.

The first-round pairings for the 2025 Georgia high school football playoffs in classes 6A, 5A, 4A and A Division II are set.

Those in classes 3A, 2A, A-I and 3A-A private, which are based on GHSA points ratings, will be announced Sunday at 4 p.m.