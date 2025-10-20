Vote: Week 1 Falcons High School Girls Flag Football Coach of the Week

From the nominator: I’d like to nominate coach Sadie Chadwick, our head flag football coach at Woodstock High for the AJC’s Coach of the Week program. She brings so much energy, heart, and dedication to the team every single day. Coach Chadwick goes above and beyond — not just teaching the game, but building confidence, teamwork, and leadership in every player. Whether it’s staying late after practice, checking in on players’ schoolwork, or encouraging the team during tough games, coach Chadwick is always there. Our team has grown significantly under her leadership, not just in skill, but also in how we conduct ourselves on and off the field. Coach Chadwick truly cares about these athletes as people first, and that makes all the difference.
Positive impact on players: Coach Chadwick positively impacts the players by fostering a team-over-self mentality, where every player prioritizes the team’s success over individual goals. She teaches the importance of the “next play” mindset, helping players stay focused and bounce back quickly from mistakes. Through motivation, clear guidance, and support, she builds confidence, encourages teamwork, and pushes each player to improve while always putting the team first.
Positive impact on the community: generation, organize Field Day for special education students to create joyful and inclusive experiences, and participate in the Sandwich Project to provide meals for the homeless in Atlanta. She also organizes a Cancer Awareness night between another county school where all proceeds go toward a teacher in our building fighting cancer. Each effort reflects their commitment to giving back, building community, and using their platform to serve others.
From the nominator: Coach Deon not only has a love for the game, but an even stronger love for his team. He sees more in his athletes than they could ever see in a mirror. Coach Deon puts his whole heart into pushing them to reach further, on and off the field. He does this through sincere love and respect. Because of this approach, the players trust him and return that respect. With that said, coach Deon started this team just last year where we made it all the way to the first round of the playoffs! A team that had never played the sport, with coaches that had never coached the sport and yet somehow, Coach D BELIEVED in his team and the strength of his athletes and we accomplished an amazing feat! We are now in our newly second year, still learning, and Deon’s perseverance is unwavering. He has made a family out of this team, and he is more than deserving to be considered for this nomination.
Positive impact on players: On the field, Coach Deon is one of the team’s biggest fans, supporters, and leaders. He encourages all the girls with positive words, acknowledgment, and rewards for big plays, (our honey bun fund is constantly having to be replenished!) However, when needed his constructive criticism also plays an important role in these athletes learning and going in this new sport. He addresses them individually and explains mistakes to ensure understanding of what happened and why, doing so in a caring, respectful manner.
Positive impact on the community: Deon knows the importance of community involvement and support. He attends as many schoolwide events as possible, supporting his school community. Coach Deon recently took a group of junior and senior players to visit students at our local elementary school in hopes to spark interest in young girls wanting to join the sport and to promote a flag football season for our recreational department. This simple visit excited all students, boys and girls! Comments such as, “I got the autographs of 10 football girls and coaches!” and “There are football players here, and they are GIRLS!” were heard throughout the cafeteria, hallways, and classrooms. In addition to his constant support within our school community, he has also teamed up with our local Telfair County Recreation Department to begin a flag football league for the community children, elementary through middle school, to encourage an early love for the sport. Once up and running, he plans to have team members volunteer to work with these children to teach them the rules and fundamentals of flag football. Coach Deon also shows support to team players that are involved in community events within their personal life. He encourages this involvement and when players have a conflict with a practice due to community events, he is understanding and works with the player on an individual basis.
From the nominator: I am nominating our flag football head coach, David Flanders, for the outstanding impact he makes both on and off the field. Coach Flanders goes above and beyond for our athletes, modeling excellence, leadership, and integrity in every area of his work. On the field, he has built a competitive and disciplined flag football program, but more importantly, he has fostered a culture of teamwork, resilience, and respect. His players know he cares deeply about their success as athletes and as young women preparing for life beyond high school. Beyond coaching flag football, Coach Flanders serves our school community in multiple roles. He is a dedicated history teacher who makes learning engaging and meaningful. He also organizes our Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), providing mentorship and guidance to students seeking to grow in character and faith. In addition, he is the head coach of our girls’ soccer team, where he continues to inspire student-athletes to strive for excellence.
Positive impact on players: Coach David Flanders positively impacts his players by creating an environment where discipline, teamwork, and character come first. He not only teaches the skills of the game but also emphasizes life lessons such as perseverance, accountability, and respect. On the field, he leads with patience and encouragement, making sure every player feels valued and supported. His coaching style builds confidence in his athletes, helping them grow as leaders and teammates. Coach Flanders challenges his players to reach their full potential while reminding them that winning with integrity is more important than the scoreboard.
Positive impact on the community: Coach David Flanders leads by example in showing his players the importance of service and community involvement. Through his work with Fellowship of Christian Athletes, he encourages student-athletes to serve others, demonstrate good character, and represent their school with pride. He emphasizes that being part of a team means giving back, whether it’s volunteering, supporting school events, or being positive role models in the community. His players understand that their responsibility extends beyond the field, and they carry those lessons into everyday life.
