Vote: Week 1 Falcons High School Girls Flag Football Coach of the Week

Positive impact on the community: generation, organize Field Day for special education students to create joyful and inclusive experiences, and participate in the Sandwich Project to provide meals for the homeless in Atlanta. She also organizes a Cancer Awareness night between another county school where all proceeds go toward a teacher in our building fighting cancer. Each effort reflects their commitment to giving back, building community, and using their platform to serve others.

From the nominator: I’d like to nominate coach Sadie Chadwick, our head flag football coach at Woodstock High for the AJC’s Coach of the Week program. She brings so much energy, heart, and dedication to the team every single day. Coach Chadwick goes above and beyond — not just teaching the game, but building confidence, teamwork, and leadership in every player. Whether it’s staying late after practice, checking in on players’ schoolwork, or encouraging the team during tough games, coach Chadwick is always there. Our team has grown significantly under her leadership, not just in skill, but also in how we conduct ourselves on and off the field. Coach Chadwick truly cares about these athletes as people first, and that makes all the difference.

From the nominator: Coach Deon not only has a love for the game, but an even stronger love for his team. He sees more in his athletes than they could ever see in a mirror. Coach Deon puts his whole heart into pushing them to reach further, on and off the field. He does this through sincere love and respect. Because of this approach, the players trust him and return that respect. With that said, coach Deon started this team just last year where we made it all the way to the first round of the playoffs! A team that had never played the sport, with coaches that had never coached the sport and yet somehow, Coach D BELIEVED in his team and the strength of his athletes and we accomplished an amazing feat! We are now in our newly second year, still learning, and Deon’s perseverance is unwavering. He has made a family out of this team, and he is more than deserving to be considered for this nomination.

Positive impact on players: On the field, Coach Deon is one of the team’s biggest fans, supporters, and leaders. He encourages all the girls with positive words, acknowledgment, and rewards for big plays, (our honey bun fund is constantly having to be replenished!) However, when needed his constructive criticism also plays an important role in these athletes learning and going in this new sport. He addresses them individually and explains mistakes to ensure understanding of what happened and why, doing so in a caring, respectful manner.

Positive impact on the community: Deon knows the importance of community involvement and support. He attends as many schoolwide events as possible, supporting his school community. Coach Deon recently took a group of junior and senior players to visit students at our local elementary school in hopes to spark interest in young girls wanting to join the sport and to promote a flag football season for our recreational department. This simple visit excited all students, boys and girls! Comments such as, “I got the autographs of 10 football girls and coaches!” and “There are football players here, and they are GIRLS!” were heard throughout the cafeteria, hallways, and classrooms. In addition to his constant support within our school community, he has also teamed up with our local Telfair County Recreation Department to begin a flag football league for the community children, elementary through middle school, to encourage an early love for the sport. Once up and running, he plans to have team members volunteer to work with these children to teach them the rules and fundamentals of flag football. Coach Deon also shows support to team players that are involved in community events within their personal life. He encourages this involvement and when players have a conflict with a practice due to community events, he is understanding and works with the player on an individual basis.

