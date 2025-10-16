AJC Varsity

16 high school football games this week that decide region championships

The only two teams in contention are playing each other.
Hebron Christian running back Devon Caldwell maneuvers past Prince Avenue Christian's Mac Bradley for a first down during last year's championship game. The two face off again Friday night. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

There are 31 region championships undecided entering the final week of the regular season. In 16 of those, the only two teams in contention are playing each other for what amounts to a region championship game. Here are the 16.

Class 6A

R2 - Douglas County at Carrollton

R8 - Mill Creek at Buford

Class 5A

R3 - Hughes at Lovejoy

R8 - Habersham Central at Jackson County

Class 3A

R2 - Sandy Creek at Troup

R4 – Westside-Augusta at West Laurens

Class 2A

R2 - Callaway at Morgan County

R7 - North Murray at Rockmart

R8 - Hebron Christian at Prince Avenue Christian

Class A Division I

R3 - Savannah Christian at Toombs County

R4 - Lamar County at Jasper County

R5 - Fellowship Christian at Whitefield Academy

R6 - Pepperell at Heard County

Class A Division II

R3 - Screven County at Emanuel County Institute

R4 - Treutlen at Wheeler County

R7 - Bowdon at Trion

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

