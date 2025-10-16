16 high school football games this week that decide region championships

Hebron Christian running back Devon Caldwell maneuvers past Prince Avenue Christian's Mac Bradley for a first down during last year's championship game. The two face off again Friday night. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The only two teams in contention are playing each other.

The only two teams in contention are playing each other.

There are 31 region championships undecided entering the final week of the regular season. In 16 of those, the only two teams in contention are playing each other for what amounts to a region championship game. Here are the 16.

Class 6A