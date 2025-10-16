16 high school football games this week that decide region championships

There are 31 region championships undecided entering the final week of the regular season. In 16 of those, the only two teams in contention are playing each other for what amounts to a region championship game. Here are the 16.
Class 6A
R2 - Douglas County at Carrollton
R8 - Mill Creek at Buford
Class 5A
R3 - Hughes at Lovejoy
R8 - Habersham Central at Jackson County
Class 3A
R2 - Sandy Creek at Troup
R4 – Westside-Augusta at West Laurens
Class 2A
R2 - Callaway at Morgan County
R7 - North Murray at Rockmart
R8 - Hebron Christian at Prince Avenue Christian
Class A Division I
R3 - Savannah Christian at Toombs County
R4 - Lamar County at Jasper County
R5 - Fellowship Christian at Whitefield Academy
R6 - Pepperell at Heard County
Class A Division II
R3 - Screven County at Emanuel County Institute
R4 - Treutlen at Wheeler County
R7 - Bowdon at Trion