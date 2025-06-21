Atlanta United
Atlanta United

What to know as Manchester City, Al Aid meet in Club World Cup in Atlanta

It will be the third match in the Club World Cup tournament played in Atlanta.
Manchester City fans wave flags during the Club World Cup group G soccer match between Manchester City and Wydad AC in Philadelphia, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (Chris Szagola/AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Manchester City fans wave flags during the Club World Cup group G soccer match between Manchester City and Wydad AC in Philadelphia, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (Chris Szagola/AP)
By
33 minutes ago

Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the third of their six matches in the Club World Cup when Manchester City plays Al Ain on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Tickets are available. A look at the two teams:

Al Ain

Founded: 1968

Country: United Arab Emirates

League (finish this season): ADNOC Pro League (fifth, 44 points)

How qualified: Won the 2023/24 AFC Champions League

Club World Cup best finish: 2018 runner-up

Owner: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president

Manager: Vladimir Ivic

Nickname: Al Zaeem (The Leader or The Boss)

Colors: Purple, gold and white

Important trophies: 14 ADNOC Pro League titles, seven UAE President’s Cups

Key player (2024/25 season): Kodjo Laba (20 goals).

Previous Club World Cup match: 5-0 loss to Juventus

Starting lineup in Game 1:

Rui Patricio

Abdoul Karim Traore

Marcel Ratnik

Ramy Rabia

Kouame Autonne

Facundo Zabala

Kaku

Yongwoo Park

Matias Palacios

Kodjo Laba

Houssine Rahimi

Manchester City

Founded: 1880

Country: England

League (finish this season): Premier League (third, 71 points)

How qualified: Won 2022/23 UEFA Champions League

Club World Cup best finish: 2023 winner

Owner: Abu Dhabi United Group

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Nickname: Citizens, Cityzens, Blues or Sky Blues

Colors: Sky blue, white

Important trophies: Ten Premier League titles, 7 FA Cups, 1 UEFA Champions League title

Key players: Erling Haaland (22 goals), Phil Foden (seven goals), Savinho (eight assists), Jeremy Doku (three goals, six assists), Bernardo Silva (four goals, four assists)

Previous Club World Cup match: 2-0 win against Wydad

Starting lineup in Game 1:

Ederson

Rico Lewis

Vitor Reis

Nathan Ake

Nico O’Reilly

Tijjani Reijnders

Savinho

Rayan Cherki

Phil Foden

Jeremy Doku

Omar Marmoush

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Led by Erling Haaland (center), Manchester City of England's Premier League will be one of the six teams playing Club World Cup matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The other teams are Al Ain, Chelsea, Inter Miami, LAFC and Porto. (Dave Shopland/AP)

Credit: AP

Who are the 6 teams playing in Club World Cup matches in Atlanta?

As Club World Cup matches near, Atlanta United fans know MLS rivals Inter Miami and LAFC, but what do we need to know about Al Ain, Chelsea, Manchester City and Porto?

What to know as Inter Miami, Porto meet in Club World Cup in Atlanta

How the teams compare in squads, key players, trophies and more.

MICHAEL CUNNINGHAM

The Club World Cup is here — but how much will top European teams care?

The international tournament isn’t like the bigger World Cup, but the financial incentives could have teams more engaged.

The Latest

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) works with the ball pst Porto’s Alan Varela (22) during Club World Cup group A soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Lionel Messi lifts Miami over Porto in Atlanta

Thousands of tickets available for Miami vs. Porto in the Club World Cup

2 Atlanta United players’ jerseys among best-selling in MLS

Featured

Instructor Daniel Jean-Baptiste reminds students to "measure twice, cut once" while using a hand saw at the Construction Ready accelerated summer program at Westside Works in Atlanta on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. The program provides training for careers in construction and the skilled trades. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

Accelerated summer program prepares Georgia students for construction careers

Through a partnership with Construction Ready, Westside Works offers students a chance to learn construction skills in just four weeks. The course normally takes 6-8 months.

Aflac discloses cybersecurity breach, the latest to rattle insurance sector

Insurance giant Aflac Inc. disclosed Friday it suffered a cybersecurity breach as part of a hacking crime spree targeting the insurance industry.

Planned Slutty Vegan airport location is a no-go after chain’s restructuring

Multiple Slutty Vegan locations have recently closed over the past few years.