‘The original sin:’ Relationship cover-up sparked conflicts of interest

52 minutes ago

Harry MacDougald, an attorney for defendant Jeffrey Clark, said the concealment by Fani Willis and Nathan Wade of their romantic relationship is “the original sin” from which all conflicts of interest in the case have flowed.

He cited six conflicts of interest – financial benefit, political ambition, the deceit of the relationship and associated money, Willis’ recent church speech, filings in Wade’s divorce case, and the way the state has conducted the defense of the bid to disqualify Willis.

MacDougald said any one of the different conflicts of interest in the case warranted Willis’ disqualification, and that collectively they are “compelling.”

“The reason they covered it up was to avoid the trouble they’re in right now,” he said of the relationship.

Journalist Rosie Manins is a legal affairs reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Judge says that ‘money changed hands’ is no longer a theory
5m ago
Prosecutors argue burden hasn’t been met for removal
28m ago
Willis arrives at hearing
35m ago
