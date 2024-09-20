Breaking: Ex-Atlanta police officer found not guilty in fatal shooting of teen
Republican VP nominee JD Vance to speak in Macon next week

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks on Monday, September 16, 2024, during Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual dinner at Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks on Monday, September 16, 2024, during Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual dinner at Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
1 hour ago

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance is returning to Georgia next week as polls show a tightening race for president between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in the battleground state.

Vance, a U.S. senator from Ohio, is expected to deliver remarks focused on the economy and rural policies at the Macon convention center at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

It’s his second visit to Georgia in two weeks. He headlined the Georgia Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual gala on Monday.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released Wednesday shows Harris and Trump are neck-and-neck in the state.

