Treasury Secretary Yellen to visit Atlanta to tout infrastructure plan

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to travel to Atlanta on Wednesday to promote President Joe Biden’s economic agenda and rally support for the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package.
Yellen plans to join Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms at an event to tout the transportation measure and will meet with local business executives to discuss their ideas for bolstering the economy. She’ll also visit the Latin American Association’s Atlanta Outreach Center to talk about the expanded child tax credit.
It’s Yellen’s first official domestic trip since she joined the Cabinet, and it’s the latest in a sweep of visits by Biden administration officials to Georgia.
A number of Biden administration heavyweights have traveled to Georgia in recent weeks, including a visit Monday by Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to discuss health care policy.
And Biden has visited Georgia twice since taking office, most recently in April to celebrate his 100th day in office and thank the state’s voters for making his political agenda possible. Biden is the first Democrat to win the state’s presidential votes since 1992, and Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock followed up by sweeping the U.S. Senate runoffs in January.
The two senators, whose victories flipped control of the chamber, both support the infrastructure proposal, which is expected to reach a Senate vote this week.
The measure includes $550 billion in new federal funds to finance roads, bridges, dams, broadband pipelines and new initiatives to combat climate change. Other funding would extend existing federal infrastructure programs.
