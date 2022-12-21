ajc logo
Politically Georgia: What was the biggest political story of 2022?

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy look back at the questions that shaped Georgia’s political landscape in 2022 -- and some of the surprises that came along the way.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

