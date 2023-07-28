LISTEN: Rudy Giuliani’s legal problems may grow

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Three years ago, Rudy Giuliani headlined legislative hearings at the state Capitol where he promoted conspiracy theories about two Fulton County elections staffers. Now, he is acknowledging he falsely claimed that Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss manipulated ballots. And his legal problems may soon grow.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell discuss the fallout of Giuliani’s extraordinary concession.

They also discuss the Republican backlash against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the bipartisan acclaim for a UPS deal with the Teamsters labor union.

Our insiders give you their who’s up and who’s down for the week and answer questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia podcast hotline at 404-526-AJCP.

Links to today’s topics:

Giuliani ‘does not contest’ he made false statements about Fulton election workers

Republicans pile on Raffensperger for not upgrading voting machines

Georgia election security showdown over Dominion arrives ahead of 2024

UPS avoids driver strike, politicians breathe a sigh of relief

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

