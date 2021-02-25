Georgia delegation splits along party lines on LGBTQ protections in Equality Act

Explore John Lewis saw in gay rights a movement like civil rights

Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slowed down action on the measure by forcing votes Wednesday and Thursday on adjourning the House. The Rome Republican said the bill discriminates against women and violates religious freedoms, but she was unsuccessful in preventing a vote on the measure.

U.S. Rep. Marie Newman, the lawmaker whose office is across the hall from Greene’s, decided to send a message to Greene Wednesday by displaying a light blue, pink and white flag in the corridor. Newman, a Democrat from Illinois, has a transgender daughter.

“Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is ‘disgusting, immoral, and evil,’” Newman, D-Illinois, wrote on Twitter. “Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door.”

Greene responded by putting up an anti-trans sign outside her door, and she also posted transphobic comments on social media about Newman’s daughter and the legislation.

LGBTQ advocates in Georgia applauded the vote. “The harsh reality is that discrimination is a real and persistent problem for LGBTQ people across the country, especially in Georgia,” Georgia Equality executive director, Jeff Graham said in a statement. “The Equality Act passing the House of Representatives is a huge step in the right direction.”

HOW THEY VOTED ON H. R. 5, the Equality Act

“Yes”

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta

“No”

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Evans

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome

U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton