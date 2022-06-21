Biden weighs Warnock’s proposal to suspend federal gas tax

Georgia lawmakers have already suspended the state’s 29.1 cents-a-gallon gas tax, which Gov. Brian Kemp recently extended until July. Stacey Abrams, his Democratic opponent, is pressing him to suspend the tax through the year’s end.

Combined Shape Caption Georgia gubernatorial candidates Stacey Abrams, left, and Gov. Brian Kemp, right, speak at the Georgia School Boards Association conference in Savannah. (AJC Photo/Stephen B. Morton). Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton Combined Shape Caption Georgia gubernatorial candidates Stacey Abrams, left, and Gov. Brian Kemp, right, speak at the Georgia School Boards Association conference in Savannah. (AJC Photo/Stephen B. Morton). Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Suspending the gas tax means forgoing state and federal tax revenue that is used to maintain and improve roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects. And there’s no guarantee the savings will be passed on to consumers.

In Georgia, state officials anticipate the tax revenues from the growing economy can backfill the lost revenue from the gas tax. A federal gas tax pause could temporarily halt projects approved in the $1 trillion infrastructure law Biden signed last year.

The national average for regular gas was $4.97 per gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA, driven up by a resurgence in energy use and fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In Georgia, the average was $4.46 a gallon, down slightly from a high of $4.49 last week.

A federal push to suspend the gas tax would have to overcome a potential Senate filibuster – and skepticism from legislative leaders.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell dismissed the idea as a gimmick earlier this year, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi questioned whether it would benefit consumers.

Still, lawmakers from both parties are under pressure to bring down the cost at the pump to provide relief to motorists as the White House struggles to address inflation ahead of midterm elections.

Combined Shape Caption This combination of two separate photos shows Herschel Walker in Atlanta, May 24, 2022, left, and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in Washington, June 22, 2021, right. Walker will represent the Republican Party in its efforts to unseat Warnock in the November 2022 election. (AP Photo) Credit: Jason Getz Credit: Jason Getz Combined Shape Caption This combination of two separate photos shows Herschel Walker in Atlanta, May 24, 2022, left, and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in Washington, June 22, 2021, right. Walker will represent the Republican Party in its efforts to unseat Warnock in the November 2022 election. (AP Photo) Credit: Jason Getz Credit: Jason Getz

Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker’s allies have tried to pin the blame for the soaring costs on Warnock.

An outside group backing his campaign, 34N22, recently illustrated the tension by handing out $4,000 worth of gas vouchers to a long line of waiting motorists in a heavily Democratic area, as volunteers waved signs that read: “Warnock isn’t working.”

Warnock, meanwhile, has increased his pleas to Biden to support the gas tax holiday.

“It’s time for the White House to take action on this,” he said this week. “I’ve been calling to suspend the federal gas tax for months now. We’ve got to help folks save money at the pumps.”

Insider’s note: This item was ripped and expanded from the Morning Jolt.