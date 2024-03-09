BreakingNews
Live Updates | President Joe Biden speaks at rally in Atlanta
Politics

Mayor Dickens will not speak during Biden rally

By
16 minutes ago

Just before President Joe Biden came on stage, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was seen mingling with attendees and doing interviews with the press.

The first-term mayor was surprisingly not included on the speaker list for the president’s first campaign stop in Atlanta. Dickens told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he wanted the focus to be on the endorsements from minority voter groups that will be key in the race for the White House.

”I think the pathway to the presidency must be won by winning Georgia,” he told the AJC. “It happened in 2020 by 11,000, 12,000 votes so we have to do it again. So this is important.”

About the Author

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

