Mayor Dickens will not speak during Biden rally

Just before President Joe Biden came on stage, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was seen mingling with attendees and doing interviews with the press.

The first-term mayor was surprisingly not included on the speaker list for the president’s first campaign stop in Atlanta. Dickens told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he wanted the focus to be on the endorsements from minority voter groups that will be key in the race for the White House.

”I think the pathway to the presidency must be won by winning Georgia,” he told the AJC. “It happened in 2020 by 11,000, 12,000 votes so we have to do it again. So this is important.”