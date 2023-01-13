Kemp releases $32.5 billion budget plan with huge increase for schools

Kemp’s proposal would put an extra $61 million into making sure the HOPE scholarship pays 100% of tuition for recipients, a move that he said would save full-time students an average of $444 a year.

More than $200 million would go toward two programs designed to ensure more Georgians can get health insurance and to lower the cost of coverage. Another $105 million would be spent to implement a state-of-the-art electronic medical records system at the Medical College of Georgia. More money would go into creating new mental health and substance abuse crisis centers.

The governor wants to put tens of millions of dollars into a new statewide public safety agency radio system, into expanding prison space and repairing and maintaining current facilities.

The state has attracted two major electric vehicle plants and Kemp’s budget proposal would spend $130 million for programs to train workers. He also wants $167 million for rural economic development grants.

“While economic uncertainty remains present, through conservative fiscal stewardship we can continue to grow,” Kemp wrote in his budget report to lawmakers.

“It is only through the sound decisions made in previous years that we have the opportunity to address new challenges and deploy innovative solutions. The budget will continue to prioritize spending in the areas that matter most to the citizens of this state: education, healthcare, public safety, workforce development, and economic development.”

Kemp starts his second term with the kind of fiscal flexibility no governor in recent times has had.

His budget proposals were released two hours after he announced that December tax collections had risen. For the first half of fiscal 2023, collections are up 6.5%, or $966.7 million, over the same period the previous year.

That raises the possibility the state could run a big surplus for a third consecutive year. After all the bills were paid and agencies returned leftover funds, the state’s surplus for fiscal 2022, which ended June 30, was about $6.6 billion.

Kemp has already committed to spending more than half of that on income and property tax rebates and repaying transportation money lost when the state suspended collections of its gas tax to reduce the hit from high gas prices last year.

State income tax collections have been on the rise since shortly after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Congress first passed massive federal aid spending. Inflation has helped boost sales tax collections, with goods costing more and the taxes on them rising, and wages have also increased as unemployment hit record lows and businesses scrambled to fill job openings.