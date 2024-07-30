Kamala Harris leaves Atlanta after jubilant rally

Harris returned to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to head back to Washington. On Saturday, former President Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, will hold a rally at the same venue.

7:50 p.m.: Crowds, including protesters, disperse

Waves of people are making their way out of the arena and crossing Fulton Street and walking around the Olympic cauldron. Protesters are still out, and a few vendors are selling T-shirts. – Vanessa McCray

7:26 p.m.: Harris concludes her rally

Harris leaves stage to loud applause and people start filing out of the arena. – Vanessa McCray

7:26 p.m.: Momentum in the race

Harris calls herself and her supporters “the underdogs in this race.” She says grassroots fundraising is doing well, and the momentum in the race is shifting.

She sends a message to Trump, saying that she hopes he will debate her. – Vanessa McCray

7:20 p.m.: Harris said her policies protect middle class

Harris tells the crowd that her plan will support the middle class, while Trump’s plan would “weaken the middle class.”

She says her opponent will gut investments in clean energy jobs and end the Affordable Care Act.”We’re not going back,” the crowd chants in support.

Harris says she is fighting for the future and for freedom, such as the freedom to vote, the freedom to be safe from gun violence and the freedom to “learn and acknowledge our true and full history.” – Vanessa McCray

7:15 p.m.: Harris says she will proudly put her record against Trump any day, crowds chants ‘lock him up’

After Harris reminds the audience that Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of fraud, the crowd chants “lock him up.”

Harris adds, “I will proudly put my record against his any day.”As an attorney general of a border state, Harris said she walked through underground tunnels with law enforcement officers and prosecuted trans national gangs and drug traffickers.

She criticizes Trump’s efforts to tank the bipartisan immigration deal.

”He does not walk it like he talks it,” she said, quoting Quavo, to huge applause.Harris pledged that as president, she would bring back the border security bill. – Michelle Baruchman

7:08 p.m.: The path to the White House runs through Georgia

“It’s good to be back in Georgia,” Harris said, to open her remarks. “The path to the White House runs right through this state.” she said. “You all helped us win in 2020 and we’re going to do it again in 2024.” – Michelle Baruchman

7:05 p.m.: Harris takes stage to thunderous applause

After an introduction by Morehouse alumnus Tyler Greene, Harris takes the stage as a thrilled crowd exults. – Vanessa McCray

7:02 p.m.: Quavo takes stage

“Let me get a Kamala,” former Migos member and Grammy-winning rapper Quavo saId from the stage before Harris’ arrival. – Vanessa McCray

6:48 p.m.: Megan Thee Stallion takes stage

Megan Thee Stallion is in a cropped white shirt with a vivid blue tie and jacket. She is singing to all sides of the arena and getting everyone in their feet.

“I’m so happy to be here, Atlanta. We’re about to make history. First Female president. First Black female president.” she said. – Vanessa McCray and Michelle Baruchman

6:20 p.m.: While waiting for Harris, crowd dances and sings

After a handful of high-profile speakers, the crowd got back up on their feet to dance as the music blasted. They waved signs back and forth in unison. A DJ kept the audience energized and the crowd raised their hands as the song “All I do is win” played.

One supporter wore a red white and blue-sequined cowboy hat, and people took selfies in the stands. Others fanned themselves with “Kamala” signs. The music later switched to the crowd favorite, “Celebration,” as the audience sang along. – Vanessa McCray

6:03 p.m.: ‘Georgia is on everybody’s mind,’ Warnock says

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock said “Georgia is on everybody’s mind.”He accused Donald Trump of sowing division in the country. “When they don’t know how to lead us, they traffic in division.” – MIchelle Baruchman

5:55 p.m.: Sen. Ossoff: Candidate who dodges debate is the candidate who’s losing

Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock took the stage together amid pro-Harris chants from the audience. Ossoff mocked Trump for not committing to a debate against Harris, recalling memories of his Atlanta Press Club showdown against an empty podium representing then-U.S. Sen. David Perdue.”Let me tell you, the candidate dodging a debate is a candidate who is losing.” – Michelle Baruchman, Greg Bluestein

5:36 p.m.: Two dozen protesters show up

A couple dozen counter protesters made their way to the convocation center around 5:30 p.m. as the remaining attendees entered. Cherokee County GOP made a call on social media for supporters of Former President Donald Trump to waive signs outside of Harris’ rally.

One person held a sign that read “Say Her Name Laken Riley” referencing the slain University of Georgia nursing student murdered last February. The crime has become a talking point for Republicans over the issue of immigration.

The crowd on the corner across from the convocation center entrance chanted “Georgia! Red!” and “USA!”Many drivers in passing vehicles yelled and cursed at the group stationed on the corner of Fulton St. And Capitol Ave. As Stacey Abrams began to speak inside, one man yelled: “Show them what it means to make America great again!” – Riley Bunch

Organizer Hope Moreland and the group of supporters declined to speak with the press.

5:35 p.m.: 98 days and counting, Abrams says

“We’ve got 98 days to get this done,” Stacey Abrams said. She calls Georgia “a state of dreamers” but also “doers.” – Vanessa McCray

5:34 p.m.: Stacey Abrams rallies crowd, says ‘we’re not going back’

Stacey Abrams, the party’s two-time gubernatorial nominee, was greeted with rapturous applause.

”We’re not just dreamers, we’re doers in the state of Georgia. We’re the ones who put our boots on the grounds,” she said, adding: “We do the job of changing America – and we’re going to do it again.”She said people “discounted Georgia - they dismissed Georgia - they didn’t know Georgia.” All the while, Abrams added, Georgians were dreaming of a better future.”We’re not going back because we dream bigger – and we dream better.” – Greg Bluestein

5:33 p.m.: Biggest crowd since Harris became presumptive nominee

Harris campaign officials say there are about 10,000 people in the arena, which would make this the biggest Democrat event for Harris’ bid since she became the party’s presumptive nominee. About 3,000 people attended a Wisconsin rally for Harris last week shortly after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race. – Greg Bluestein

5:27 p.m.: Dancing in the stands

Jim Powell, a 75-year-old from Hiawassee, Georgia and a Democratic delegate, danced in the stands with Dianne Inniss, of Atlanta. The two had only just met but shared in the enthusiasm that rippled through the crowd and couldn’t help but cut a rug together.

Powell said he’s a “big Joe Biden fan and loves the president, “but at the same time if he’s not going to do it, Kamala is that person.” Inniss said she is “so excited” to support Harris.

The DJ just said they are getting to get going. She also asked crowd to make sure that their “Kamala” signs were right side up for the media cameras. – Vanessa McCray

Credit: Vanessa McCray/AJC Credit: Vanessa McCray/AJC

5:08 p.m.: Harris arrives at center

The vice president arrives at her first Georgia rally since becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee for president. – Riley Bunch

5:04 p.m.: Harris campaign staffers are passing out bottled water inside the warm convocation center. By 5 p.m. many sections of stands had filled up and people were packed almost shoulder-to-shoulder on the arena floor. A DJ played music at decibles that made it difficult to converse but kept the energy high. – Vanessa McCray

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

4:48 p.m.: Vice president stops at landmark restaurant Paschal’s

Vice President Harris greets several groups at the historic restaurant Paschal’s, meeting the early dinner crowd. – Greg Bluestein

4:44 p.m.: ‘Herstory in the making’ banner flies at rally

Stacey Livingston from Coweta County was among a group of Harris supporters gathered at the entrance of the rally in Atlanta with a banner that read “Herstory in the making.”

”I drove all the way up here to let everybody know: we won’t go back,” Livingston said.

The Georgian said she’s worried that another Republican presidency would reduce women’s rights further after the dismantling of federal abortion protections.

Credit: Riley Bunch/AJC Credit: Riley Bunch/AJC

”We cannot vote for Trump,” she said. “Trump would take us backwards — we should have a choice over our body.

”Next to her, Sarah Cusick a Candler Park resident said she’s “riding the energy of Kamala support.”

”I’m very excited to see this many people excited about her candidacy,” she said. “There’s so much curiosity and faith that this can happen with her — we can actually get another four years and stop Trump in his tracks.” – Riley Bunch

4:32 p.m.: Georgia officials welcome vice president

Vice President Kamala Harris just disembarked, accompanied by Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock and Rep. Nikema Williams, the chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia.

She came over to give brief remarks to the assembled media.

“I want to address what’s happened over the last few hours in terms of the Middle East, and be very clear Israel has a right to defend itself and I unequivocally support Israel’s right to remain secure and to defend the security of Israel. – Greg Bluestein

4:23 p.m.: Rally attendees await Harris

As Harris prepares to head into Atlanta for the presidential campaign rally, attendees were sharing their stories of support.

Gracie Bulleit, 32, grew up in Atlanta and now lives in North Carolina. She attended the Harris rally with her friend, Samantha Bush, 31, who flew in early Tuesday morning for the event from Detroit. The women said their No. 1 issue this election is reproductive rights.

“Safe and affordable access to abortion and birth control,” said Bulleit.

Credit: Vanessa McCray/AJC Credit: Vanessa McCray/AJC

Seeing abortion rights stripped was a wake-up call for young women.

“We grew up with Roe v. Wade. The very real fear that we weren’t going to have access was terrifying,” Bulleit said. “It got me 100% more involved and paying attention.”

Bush said she had grown up being told that it was “crazy” to think the Supreme Court could overturn the landmark ruling.

“It’s a scary time,” Bush said, adding that she wish more men were also invested in the issue.

Bulleit said she’s noticed a renewed vigor to the election since Harris became the presumptive nominee. “The energy feels so tangible.” – Vanessa McCray

4:11 p.m.: Harris arrives in Atlanta

Vice President Kamala Harris has arrived in Atlanta ahead of a Tuesday evening rally at Georgia State University’s convocation center, her first campaign event in the state since she became the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.

Harris is set to speak at about 7 p.m. at the downtown Atlanta venue, where she’ll be joined by rap star Megan Thee Stallion and top Democratic officials. Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a GOP supporter, is also expected at the event.

She’s set to return to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after the event and depart at about 8:30 p.m., though her campaign expects her to be back in Georgia within weeks. This is her sixth trip to the state this year.

President Joe Biden’s decision about a week ago to halt his reelection bid has upended the political landscape in Georgia, giving despondent Democrats new hope of recapturing the state — and triggering promises from Republicans to compete with renewed vigor.

Just as Harris was preparing to arrive, former President Donald Trump’s campaign announced he will hold a joint rally with U.S. Sen. JD Vance, his running mate, at the same Atlanta venue on Saturday. – Greg Bluestein