Warnock to supporters: Keep the faith

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s race is too close to call, but he told supporters during a brief speech around 11:50 p.m. that they will hear more from him later tonight.
The Atlanta Democrat said he decided to descend from his room at the downtown Atlanta hotel to the ballroom where his election night party is being held because, I heard y’all we’re having a party down here.”
Warnock told the crowd that he knew the race would be close but he was feeling good about the results thus far.
“We know how much is at stake in this election,” he said. “So, thank you for being with me. And I’m grateful that we are together every step of the way. And if you can hang in here for just a little while longer, we’ll come back and say some more.”
“But in the meantime, I’m going to say to you what I say to my church every Sunday: Keep the faith and keep looking up.”
He exited to the song that has become a theme of sorts on the campaign trail, Stevie Wonder’s “Higher Ground.”
"