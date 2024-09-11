Elections

Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris after debate

Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour on Friday, June 21, 2024, in London. On Tuesday night, Sept. 10, 2024, after the presidential debate, Swift announced she would be voting for Kamala Harris. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

By
1 hour ago

Pop superstar Taylor Swift, calling herself a “childless cat lady,” endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president after tonight’s presidential debate.

Swift made the endorsement in a social media post moments after Harris and former President Donald Trump clashed in Philadelphia over abortion, the economy and other issues.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

Swift, who has more than 280 million followers on the social media platform, signed the message “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.” That’s a knock on Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance’s lament about the country’s direction.

Harris’ deputy Quentin Fulks said Swift’s endorsement was an important moment for the campaign.

”It means a lot to us,” he said. “But we’re going to continue to do exactly what the vice president did tonight, which is put in the work and go across this country to speak to voters.”

