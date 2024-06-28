Biden-Harris watch party attendees question debate rules

Cheers erupted at a Biden-Harris watch party at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Atlanta as President Joe Biden walked onto the debate stage. When the camera panned to former President Donald Trump, a chorus of boos burst forth.
The CNN presidential debate features new rules, such as microphones will be cut while a candidate isn’t speaking and there will be time limits for answers. Some of the attendees at the Democratic watch party questioned how effective these measures will prove.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
”I don’t know if (former) President Trump will really adhere to the rules and the guidelines to be real honest,” said East Atlanta resident, TeMaya Eatmon.
Another attendee said the new rules may benefit one side more than the other.
”I’m worried it benefits Trump, because he can’t show America how crazy he is,” Travis Hatt said. “And so it hurts Biden by not being able to be the adult in the room as much.”
