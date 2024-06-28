Biden-Harris watch party attendees question debate rules

Cheers erupted at a Biden-Harris watch party at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Atlanta as President Joe Biden walked onto the debate stage. When the camera panned to former President Donald Trump, a chorus of boos burst forth.

The CNN presidential debate features new rules, such as microphones will be cut while a candidate isn’t speaking and there will be time limits for answers. Some of the attendees at the Democratic watch party questioned how effective these measures will prove.