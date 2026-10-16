Politics Trump is back in Georgia today, and the political stakes are high The president’s Friday rally in Dalton will test competing theories of the midterms. Republicans need his voters, but Democrats want him front and center. Share A video from President Trump’s visit is played during a Cobb County School Board Meeting in July. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

By Greg Bluestein 40 minutes ago

President Donald Trump is heading to deep-red Dalton on Friday for a campaign rally aimed at firing up Republicans less than three weeks before Election Day. His visit is one of the defining moments in the campaign, raising a bigger question that could shape the November outcome: Will Trump help Republicans more than he hurts them? The program at the Dalton Municipal Airport is set to begin at 1 p.m., with Trump expected to speak at 2:45 p.m. Here’s what we’re watching: The balancing act President Donald Trump shakes hands with Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson at Trump’s rally at Wheeler High School in Marietta in July. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Republican U.S. Senate challenger Mike Collins has leaned into Trump and his MAGA agenda in his uphill battle against Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff. But Rick Jackson, the GOP nominee for governor, has walked a finer line.

He has shifted from promises to be Trump’s “favorite governor” during the primary to a tighter embrace of Gov. Brian Kemp, who feuded with the president for much of his tenure. How Jackson handles his time onstage, and how Democrats exploit it, will be one of the day’s biggest storylines. Who’s showing up ... Collins and Jackson quickly confirmed they will attend. So will Insurance Commissioner John King, a key Jackson ally. Other top Republicans have been more tight-lipped about their plans. State Sen. Greg Dolezal, the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor, is among those who hasn’t said whether he’ll be there. His Democratic rival, state Sen. Josh McLaurin, pressed him at Tuesday’s debate to skip the rally. He dubbed it the “Don’t hang out with Epstein’s best friend” challenge, a reference to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019. ... and who’s staying away. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp greets President Donald Trump at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in 2020. (Curtis Compton/AJC)

Kemp hasn’t attended a Trump rally since the 2020 election cycle, and he won’t break that streak Friday, citing family commitments.

Neither will Attorney General Chris Carr or Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who also drew Trump’s wrath after resisting his efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. Some downballot Republicans in competitive races are staying away, too. One of them is state Rep. Scott Hilton, who faces a tough reelection fight in Atlanta’s politically divided northern suburbs. The Democratic counterattack Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms, left, and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff join hands at a rally in Savannah in June. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC) Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Ossoff will hold a joint rally Saturday to showcase their united front. But on Friday, Bottoms will campaign in rural Georgia while Democratic Party of Georgia Chair Charlie Bailey holds a 10 a.m. news conference ahead of Trump’s visit. Bailey said he’ll use the event to describe Collins as a “scandal-ridden bigot” and Jackson as a “self-enriching billionaire insider.” And like almost all Trump events in Georgia, a group of sign-waving protesters is expected outside.

The Trump factor President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a lunch for first responders in the Rose Garden of the White House on Thursday. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP) The president has a habit of making his rallies more about himself than the candidates he’s there to help. And with his approval ratings sliding, some Republicans worry his presence could backfire. Plus, there’s always the chance he could turn his anger toward fellow Republicans, as he did in 2024 when he launched a surprise attack against Kemp. Trump has urged supporters to “pretend” he’s on the ballot in November. Democrats would be delighted if voters took that advice, though for very different reasons. Why Dalton? This 2025 aerial image shows the location of the Carpet and Rug Institute building in downtown Dalton. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) It might seem odd for Trump to preach to the choir in one of Georgia’s reddest corners rather than venture into more competitive metro Atlanta territory. But Republicans increasingly see this election as a base-turnout contest.