A Marietta voter has agreed to drop the lawsuit he filed against the Cobb County elections director and the county board of elections over his delayed absentee ballot. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

Cobb County elections office disputes number of people affected, but says New York-based vendor was behind the delays.

Cobb County elections office disputes number of people affected, but says New York-based vendor was behind the delays.

A Marietta voter has agreed to drop the lawsuit he filed against the Cobb County elections director and the county board of elections over his delayed absentee ballot now that the county has agreed to send him a new ballot by express delivery.

Marietta resident Michael Olaribigbe filed the lawsuit on Tuesday alleging that he was among nearly 2,900 people in Cobb County who did not receive an absentee ballot as requested. The suit pointed the finger at the New York-based vendor the county hired to handle the task.

It focused on ballots requested by Cobb voters from Oct. 6 to Oct. 15 and alleged that the vendor had taken as long as two weeks to complete the mailings.