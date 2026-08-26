Humanity must adopt safeguards on AI before it gets out of control

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres speaks during the opening ceremony of the High-Level Meeting on Global Governance for the World AI Conference in Shanghai in July. (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Public participation is essential to ensuring people’s rights and well-being are not being abused.

Public participation is essential to ensuring people’s rights and well-being are not being abused.

By David Kyler – For The Altanta Journal-Constitution

By David Kyler – For The Altanta Journal-Constitution

According to renowned biologist and author Edward O. Wilson, humanity’s real problem is “We have Paleolithic emotions, medieval institutions and godlike technology.”

Driving heated controversy over data centers is artificial intelligence. AI is garnering trillions in speculative, profit-seeking investments, further prompted by urgent national security warnings of being edged out by China, catapulting advancement of this technology despite dangerously unknown consequences.

Under these circumstances, controlling AI to ensure it serves legitimate human interests deserves utmost scrutiny on a global scale.

Addressing the inaugural United Nations Global Dialogue on AI Governance in Geneva last month, Secretary-General António Guterres called for human control of AI as its applications spread in warfare and subversive, prejudicial public surveillance.