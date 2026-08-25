Politics Jackson suggests Kemp will use National Guard to monitor polling places The Republican nominee for governor told a rally attendee that Kemp is ‘going to get the National Guard’ to watch over the midterms. Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson speaks during a rally at The Bibb Mill Event Center in Columbus on Thursday. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

By Greg Bluestein 50 minutes ago Share

Republican Rick Jackson assured a nervous attendee at a recent rally that Gov. Brian Kemp will call up the Georgia National Guard to monitor the midterm elections in November. The assertion by the GOP nominee for governor comes amid an ongoing fight over whether the military will be deployed to polling sites across the country during the election. In audio obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, an attendee of Jackson’s Aug. 13 rally in Columbus told him he feared Democrats would “cheat.” “I know, we’re going to have people watching out for us,” Jackson responded.

The supporter then urged Jackson to seek help from President Donald Trump, who hasn’t ruled out deploying troops or federal agents to polling sites in November. “Trump’s got federal troops. Can you call up and get some federal troops from Trump?” he asked. “Well, we’ll get National Guard — Gov. Kemp is going to watch it for us,” Jackson replied.

“Is that right?” the supporter asked. “Yes, he’s going to get the National Guard,” Jackson responded. Jackson’s campaign told the AJC that he never “suggested deploying troops at polling places” and that he trusts Kemp to run safe and secure elections.

“Under his leadership, Georgia has been a national leader in making it easier to vote and harder to cheat,” spokesperson Garrison Douglas said. “Our campaign will also have a robust election integrity operation to ensure every registered voter in Georgia has the resources and opportunity to make their voices heard,” Douglas added. A Kemp spokesperson declined to comment. Kemp endorsed Jackson’s rival, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, just days before the June runoff. But he’s warmed to Jackson since he won the nomination and campaigned for him Saturday in Buford. (From left) Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wave to supporters from the stage during the Character Matters rally on Saturday at Tannery Row in Buford. (Natrice Miller for the AJC) Jackson’s comments come amid mounting concern from voting rights groups and Democrats that Trump and his GOP allies could use the military to interfere with the vote.

Trump has repeatedly left the possibility open, saying he would “do anything necessary to make sure we have honest elections.” He’s also suggested that Republicans should “take over” voting procedures in parts of the country. Democrats have been preparing for the possibility. Some have pre-written legal challenges in case ballots are seized by federal officials, while others are developing monitor programs. The Democratic National Committee filed a lawsuit in March seeking records about any potential intervention. Party leaders in Georgia are particularly worried since Kemp has deployed National Guard troops at Trump’s request before, including dispatching about 300 to Washington last year. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is a sponsor of legislation that would tighten restrictions on sending federal troops or armed federal law enforcement officers to election sites. “This administration has made clear that they will stop at nothing to prevent the American people from making their voices heard this November,” the Georgia Democrat said of the legislation, adding that we “must act now to confront this threat.”

Then-former President Donald Trump and Gov. Brian Kemp, seen here shaking hands with members of the Army National Guard in Evans in 2024. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Federal law bans the federal government from stationing troops or armed agents at a polling site unless they’re needed to “repel armed enemies of the United States.” But the rules are different for the National Guard. Governors can deploy Guard members to support elections, such as tackling cybersecurity issues and providing logistical support. But dispatching them to polling sites would be a far more politically charged use of the troops. Georgia Democrats are particularly concerned because Trump has made the state a focus of his attacks. He’s refused to accept his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden and pressured Kemp and other Republican officials to overturn his defeat, despite multiple audits and recounts upholding the outcome.