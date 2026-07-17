Most ‘noncitizen voters’ DHS found in Georgia were never voters at all

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger takes questions from the media during an Election Day press conference. Tuesday, May 19, 2026 (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

A federal report cites about 2,500 people in the state, but most were in ‘pending’ status, not registered voters.

A federal report cites about 2,500 people in the state, but most were in ‘pending’ status, not registered voters.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security claims to have found about 2,500 noncitizen voters in Georgia, according to a report released during President Donald Trump’s speech Thursday on election security.

But it’s not that simple.

Most of the people flagged by DHS had applied to become registered voters but were in a “pending” status while the state investigated their citizenship status, according to the secretary of state’s office.

Other Georgians on the federal list were registered to vote but later moved to pending after the state received the DHS notification.

Georgia has 8.1 million voters registered to vote as of Friday. But only about 150 registrants identified as possible noncitizens by DHS had previously voted, the secretary of state’s office said.