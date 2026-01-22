Politics

Hurricane Helene relief for Georgia governments finally flowing

GEMA director tells lawmakers delays have ‘become a source of frustration.’
Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Josh Lamb speaks during budget hearings at the Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Atlanta. “We’re doing everything we can to move the money along,” Lamb said. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
16 minutes ago

As Georgia prepares for a winter storm this weekend, state lawmakers on Thursday got an update on recovery from Hurricane Helene.

Josh Lamb, director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, told legislators that the state, county and city governments in Georgia have received more than $1 billion in relief to cover costs from the September 2024 hurricane. That’s about 75% of the money the federal government has authorized for local government relief in Georgia so far.

But Lamb said changes to federal policies and application procedures have led to delays that have “become a source of frustration” for government officials.

“Money is flowing much better now than it was in the past,” Lamb told a joint meeting of the House and Senate appropriation committees at the Georgia State Capitol. “We’re hoping we’re over the hump.”

Hurricane Helene ravaged large swaths of Georgia, causing an estimated $5.5 billion in agricultural and timber losses, damaging 212,747 homes and costing 34 Georgians their lives.

Last year, lawmakers approved about $1.2 billion for storm relief and cleanup. But federal aid is covering much of the debris removal and other costs incurred by local governments.

Lamb said the latest estimates indicate state and local governments in Georgia will be eligible for about $1.8 billion in total aid.

“We’re doing everything we can to move the money along,” he said.

Lawmakers said they get plenty of calls from local government leaders, wondering when they’ll get desperately needed money. Rep. Matt Hatchett, R-Dublin, urged Lamb to keep local officials updated on the status of the reimbursements.

“You know who doesn’t have their money yet,” Hatchett said. “You know they’re waiting on it.”

David Wickert writes about the state budget, finance and voting issues. Previously, he covered local government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties. Before moving to Atlanta, he worked at newspapers in Illinois, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.

