Hurricane Helene relief for Georgia governments finally flowing
GEMA director tells lawmakers delays have ‘become a source of frustration.’
Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Josh Lamb speaks during budget hearings at the Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Atlanta. “We’re doing everything we can to move the money along,” Lamb said. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Josh Lamb, director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, told legislators that the state,county and city governments in Georgia have received more than $1 billion in relief to cover costs from the September 2024 hurricane. That’s about 75% of the money the federal government has authorized for local government relief in Georgia so far.
But Lamb said changes to federal policies and application procedures have led to delays that have “become a source of frustration” for government officials.
“We’re doing everything we can to move the money along,” he said.
Lawmakers said they get plenty of calls from local government leaders, wondering when they’ll get desperately needed money. Rep. Matt Hatchett, R-Dublin, urged Lamb to keep local officials updated on the status of the reimbursements.
“You know who doesn’t have their money yet,” Hatchett said. “You know they’re waiting on it.”
