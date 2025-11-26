Politics AME Bishop Reginald Jackson, religious and political leader, dies at 71 He served for eight years as head of 500 African Methodist Episcopal churches in Georgia. Bishop Reginald Jackson also served as chairman of the Board of Trustees of Morris Brown College. (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)

By Tia Mitchell Updated 30 minutes ago

Bishop Reginald Jackson, who for years presided over roughly 500 Georgia congregations in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, has died. He was 71. Jackson took on a new post as bishop of the Second Episcopal District last year that includes AME churches in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina. He kept an active schedule, delivering sermons at churches throughout the region while also supporting Democratic candidates and causes.

Jackson’s family announced Wednesday morning that he had “transitioned unexpectedly.” “We are heartbroken by this immeasurable loss and ask for your prayers, love and respect for our privacy as we navigate this difficult time,” the family said in a post on Facebook. No other details about his death were announced. The family said funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days. RELATED AME bishop looks back over 8 years in Georgia and ahead to election A native of Delaware, Jackson attended the AME Church’s Turner Theological Seminary in Atlanta, graduating in 1979. He returned to Georgia in 2016 when he was appointed bishop of the Sixth Episcopal District that covered the state.

Jackson also served as chairman of the Board of Trustees of Morris Brown College, which was founded in the basement of Atlanta’s Big Bethel AME Church in 1881. He helped shape a plan that allowed the college to rebound after it faced financial difficulties and loss of accreditation in the early 2000s.

Morris Brown President Kevin E. James, who was hired by Jackson in 2019, said he was saddened by the news. “I am forever grateful for his unwavering dedication and leadership in saving our institution,” James said. “He could have made the difficult decision to close Morris Brown College, but he chose instead to fight for it. I thank Bishop Jackson for believing in a young 41-year-old with a dream of becoming a college president and resurrecting this historic institution.” State Rep. Karen Bennett, D-Stone Mountain, released a statement praising Jackson’s legacy of activism. “A courageous leader and tireless advocate for human and civil rights, Bishop Jackson’s moral clarity, advocacy and faith-centered leadership leave a lasting impact on the AME Church, the state of Georgia and the nation,” Bennett said. “His steadfast commitment to justice and equality is an inspiration to all of us as we work to better our state and advocate for all communities.” U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, wrote that Jackson “lived his ministry out loud to demand justice, expand democracy and uplift Black communities too often left behind.”