Politics

AME Bishop Reginald Jackson, religious and political leader, dies at 71

He served for eight years as head of 500 African Methodist Episcopal churches in Georgia.
Bishop Reginald Jackson also served as chairman of the Board of Trustees of Morris Brown College. (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)
Bishop Reginald Jackson also served as chairman of the Board of Trustees of Morris Brown College. (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)
By
Updated 30 minutes ago

Bishop Reginald Jackson, who for years presided over roughly 500 Georgia congregations in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, has died. He was 71.

Jackson took on a new post as bishop of the Second Episcopal District last year that includes AME churches in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina. He kept an active schedule, delivering sermons at churches throughout the region while also supporting Democratic candidates and causes.

Jackson’s family announced Wednesday morning that he had “transitioned unexpectedly.”

“We are heartbroken by this immeasurable loss and ask for your prayers, love and respect for our privacy as we navigate this difficult time,” the family said in a post on Facebook.

No other details about his death were announced. The family said funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

RELATED
AME bishop looks back over 8 years in Georgia and ahead to election

A native of Delaware, Jackson attended the AME Church’s Turner Theological Seminary in Atlanta, graduating in 1979. He returned to Georgia in 2016 when he was appointed bishop of the Sixth Episcopal District that covered the state.

Jackson also served as chairman of the Board of Trustees of Morris Brown College, which was founded in the basement of Atlanta’s Big Bethel AME Church in 1881. He helped shape a plan that allowed the college to rebound after it faced financial difficulties and loss of accreditation in the early 2000s.

Morris Brown President Kevin E. James, who was hired by Jackson in 2019, said he was saddened by the news.

“I am forever grateful for his unwavering dedication and leadership in saving our institution,” James said. “He could have made the difficult decision to close Morris Brown College, but he chose instead to fight for it. I thank Bishop Jackson for believing in a young 41-year-old with a dream of becoming a college president and resurrecting this historic institution.”

State Rep. Karen Bennett, D-Stone Mountain, released a statement praising Jackson’s legacy of activism.

“A courageous leader and tireless advocate for human and civil rights, Bishop Jackson’s moral clarity, advocacy and faith-centered leadership leave a lasting impact on the AME Church, the state of Georgia and the nation,” Bennett said. “His steadfast commitment to justice and equality is an inspiration to all of us as we work to better our state and advocate for all communities.”

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, wrote that Jackson “lived his ministry out loud to demand justice, expand democracy and uplift Black communities too often left behind.”

Jackson’s wife, Christy Davis Jackson, died nearly a year ago on Nov. 30, 2024. The couple had two children, Regina and Seth Jackson.

MESSAGES OF CONDOLENCES

Georgia leaders react to the death of AME Bishop Reginald Jackson

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff: "I was saddened this morning to learn of Bishop Jackson’s passing. Alisha and I grieve his departure, celebrate his life, and extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Jackson family. I am deeply grateful for the Bishop’s decades of committed service to faith, community, and human rights. It was an honor to work alongside Bishop Jackson for many years and to know him as a friend.”

About the Author

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington Bureau Chief and a co-host of the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

More Stories

The Latest

President Donald Trump speaks during an announcement of a drug prices deal in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Georgia dismisses Trump election case, ending his last criminal prosecution

2h ago

Georgia’s election interference case against Trump: How we got here

2h ago
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Democrats pressure state GOP to oust adviser over social media posts

Keep Reading

Atlanta church pastor fired after child cruelty arrest

Funerals at Washington's National Cathedral tell the story of a nation

Former Mets star Darryl Strawberry thanks Trump for pardon during sermon at Tulsa church

Featured

An auction to remember: Red Baron's Antiques

Atlanta antique appraiser made $20M selling fakes, lawsuit says

How an ex-Texan and a university helped change the face of a Georgia city

Thanksgiving to bring chilly, dry, overall delightful weather to metro Atlanta

2h ago