Politics Some Georgians struggle with SNAP benefits months after a cyberattack A call center for Georgia SNAP recipients to seek information about their accounts has been offline for months. Brooklyn Rouse poses for a portrait at her apartment complex in Peachtree Corners on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. Her family is among the Georgians who have struggled to access their SNAP benefits after a call center disruption in July. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

When Amber Rouse, 33, qualified for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in late August, she expected to be able to use her benefits. But obtaining access to her card was complicated by a disruption at a call center a month earlier. Brooklyn Rouse, 30, who lives with her sister Amber and is her caregiver, said they weren’t able to activate the Electronic Benefits Transfer card with the phone number provided. When they went to the Georgia Department of Human Services to ask for guidance, they were given instructions to access Amber’s account online, but that didn’t work either, Brooklyn said. When Amber Rouse, 33, qualified for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in late August, she expected to be able to use her benefits. But obtaining access to her card was complicated by a disruption at a call center a month earlier. Brooklyn Rouse, 30, who lives with her sister Amber and is her caregiver, said they weren’t able to activate the Electronic Benefits Transfer card with the phone number provided. When they went to the Georgia Department of Human Services to ask for guidance, they were given instructions to access Amber’s account online, but that didn’t work either, Brooklyn said. “It’s put a strain on our family, to say the least,” said Brooklyn of Peachtree Corners.

RELATED SNAP benefits end Nov. 1, affecting 1 in 8 Georgians Brooklyn Rouse shares an email correspondence to a Georgia Department of Human Services caseworker regarding her family’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. Her family is among the Georgians who have struggled to access their SNAP benefits after a call center disruption in July. (Natrice Miller/AJC) The more than 40 million Americans who depend on SNAP, also known as food stamps, are bracing for their benefits to be cut Saturday when the Trump administration says money for the program will run out because of the federal government shutdown. But Amber and other Georgians have been struggling with the program for months. An incident targeting a phone system that allows Georgia SNAP recipients to call about their account information occurred on July 28. DHS has called it a cyberattack. The system is operated by Conduent, Georgia’s EBT card vendor. According to DHS emails reviewed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the department shut down the call center on Aug. 1 and put out a statement on Aug. 4, saying Conduent was investigating the attack and planned to reboot the system on Aug. 5. The more than 40 million Americans who depend on SNAP, also known as food stamps, are bracing for their benefits to be cut Saturday when the Trump administration says money for the program will run out because of the federal government shutdown. But Amber and other Georgians have been struggling with the program for months. An incident targeting a phone system that allows Georgia SNAP recipients to call about their account information occurred on July 28. DHS has called it a cyberattack. The system is operated by Conduent, Georgia’s EBT card vendor. According to DHS emails reviewed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the department shut down the call center on Aug. 1 and put out a statement on Aug. 4, saying Conduent was investigating the attack and planned to reboot the system on Aug. 5. The department also said some SNAP beneficiaries’ cards would be locked before their monthly benefits distribution date because of activities during the initial attack. After the reboot, DHS put out another statement saying it instructed Conduent to temporarily shut down the call center, but months later, it remains offline. Conduent characterized what DHS has called a “cyberattack” differently. In a statement, the company said its phone system “detected an unusual spike in inbound calls.” After the reboot, DHS put out another statement saying it instructed Conduent to temporarily shut down the call center, but months later, it remains offline. Conduent characterized what DHS has called a “cyberattack” differently. In a statement, the company said its phone system “detected an unusual spike in inbound calls.”

“Such attempts are often experienced in a call center environment and Conduent, at the State of Georgia’s request, took steps to block suspicious activity,” the company said in a statement.

While the call center is down, DHS has encouraged cardholders to download Conduent’s app, ConnectEBT, and lock their cards between purchases. The department’s website says that anyone who has trouble accessing the app can log in to their account through the ConnectEBT website. Brooklyn Rouse said she and Amber attempted to log in to the app and the website to activate Amber’s card but couldn’t set up an account. They reached out for help multiple times, including by email and in person at a Division of Family and Children Services office in Gwinnett County, and still weren’t able to remedy the problem, Brooklyn Rouse said. The Rouses were instructed to reach out to Conduent, and they tried multiple times. But the company didn’t call back, Brooklyn Rouse said. While the call center is down, DHS has encouraged cardholders to download Conduent’s app, ConnectEBT, and lock their cards between purchases. The department’s website says that anyone who has trouble accessing the app can log in to their account through the ConnectEBT website. Brooklyn Rouse said she and Amber attempted to log in to the app and the website to activate Amber’s card but couldn’t set up an account. They reached out for help multiple times, including by email and in person at a Division of Family and Children Services office in Gwinnett County, and still weren’t able to remedy the problem, Brooklyn Rouse said. The Rouses were instructed to reach out to Conduent, and they tried multiple times. But the company didn’t call back, Brooklyn Rouse said. “When I was looking this up, people were talking about it, but are people waiting months? That’s the confusion I had,” she said. “Are we doing something wrong at this point, because it’s been a hot minute?” After contacting the governor’s office, Amber Rouse was able to resolve the problem and access her benefits on Oct. 17 — more than two months after she qualified for SNAP. But now her November benefits could be in jeopardy. DHS announced last week that money for the federally funded program will halt next month if the government shutdown persists. That would leave the 1.3 million low-income Georgians enrolled in SNAP without November benefits money to purchase groceries. Emails from the days after the call center incident, obtained through the Georgia Open Records Act and first reported by 11Alive, show the call center was hit with a surge of inbound calls on July 28.

The emails also revealed that leaders at DHS and Conduent debated how to characterize the July incident, whether accounts were compromised by the disruption, and how the agency and vendor would reissue cards for accounts that it identified as accessing the call center on July 28. In one email on July 29, a Conduent staff member said there is no evidence that an account had been compromised. In a separate email exchange on July 31, a company staff member took issue with calling the incident a “cyberattack.” “At this point, we feel the use of the word ‘cyber-attack’ is a mischaracterization of the situation and could cause reputational harm to our company,” wrote one Conduent staff member. The emails also show tension between the agency and the company.