Readers Write

Apart from any questions of the ethics of Sonny Perdue getting a sweetheart deal on property from Archer-Daniels-Midland, who he would shortly have federal administrative jurisdiction over, he does not have the expected background for the Chancellor of the University System of Georgia.

The Chancellor should have previous high level administrative experience at a large university system and have an earned PhD in an area of the sciences or humanities. It appears that Perdue has none of this background (save a DVM). Consequently, the selection of Perdue as Chancellor would be a political choice as opposed to a rational choice made on his qualifications for the position.