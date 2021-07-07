Readers Write

Perdue doesn’t seem to have Chancellor qualifications
Apart from any questions of the ethics of Sonny Perdue getting a sweetheart deal on property from Archer-Daniels-Midland, who he would shortly have federal administrative jurisdiction over, he does not have the expected background for the Chancellor of the University System of Georgia.
The Chancellor should have previous high level administrative experience at a large university system and have an earned PhD in an area of the sciences or humanities. It appears that Perdue has none of this background (save a DVM). Consequently, the selection of Perdue as Chancellor would be a political choice as opposed to a rational choice made on his qualifications for the position.
RICHARD V. FULLER, MARIETTA
Could a building collapse happen in Georgia?
A Jan. 11 engineering recertification report for the Crestview Towers Condominium in North Miami Beach deemed the building to be “structurally and electrically unsafe.” The report was brought to the attention of the North Miami Beach Building and Zoning Department on Friday, July 2. The 156-unit condo, built in 1972, was ordered evacuated.
Why in the world did it take six months for the unsafe/uninhabitable building report to be attended to by the Building and Zoning Department? What has happened to our government agencies? So many appear to have become incompetent and irresponsible when it comes to protecting people and property. It makes one wonder if our agencies in Atlanta and around Georgia function similarly and there exists structurally and electrically unsafe buildings that are not being properly addressed in a timely fashion? We certainly have our share of 40-plus year old buildings. Do we need to experience a Surfside building collapse before a call to action wakes us up?
P.D. GOSSAGE, JOHNS CREEK