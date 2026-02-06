Opinion Trump isn’t reviving the Monroe Doctrine. He’s importing Warsaw Pact logic. Replacing trust with control in alliance politics will benefit no one in the West. President Donald Trump sits on the podium during a session on the Board of Peace, his initiative, at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (Markus Schreiber/AP)

U.S. allies are not emerging from the past weeks with greater confidence in their long-standing ties to Washington, nor is Beijing emerging with new trepidation about its own position. If anything, the past days have reinforced for Western allies — and confirmed for Beijing — that America’s coalition advantage is fraying.

Both capture something real, but neither captures the mechanism at work inside U.S. security relationships. For alliance management, the best comparison is the Warsaw Pact, the U.S.S.R.’s Cold War military alliance.

The Soviet Union's approach to alliances centered on discipline. A CIA assessment in 1974 noted that, from Moscow's viewpoint, the Warsaw Pact's value as "a mechanism of control over its allies" was as important as its value as a military counterweight to NATO. Military integration — joint exercises, common equipment, centralized command — was paired with economic and political leverage, ensuring that deviation carried material consequences. The Trump administration's published strategies and the rhetoric used to sell them recast alliances as conditional arrangements: Washington sets priorities, defines acceptable behavior inside the alliance, and controls access — industrial, military, intelligence — to reward the "model" ally and penalize those who resist. That is Warsaw Pact logic applied to a different system: discipline through dependence, with costs for dissent. The Trump administration's published strategies and the rhetoric used to sell them recast alliances as conditional arrangements: Washington sets priorities, defines acceptable behavior inside the alliance, and controls access — industrial, military, intelligence — to reward the "model" ally and penalize those who resist. That is Warsaw Pact logic applied to a different system: discipline through dependence, with costs for dissent. The Warsaw Pact wasn't merely an alliance; it was a compliance mechanism. Control and subordination were the point, and interdependence was the restraint. That design produced quiet resentment and chronic inefficiency, and it proved brittle. When Soviet enforcement weakened at the end of the Cold War, cohesion evaporated. U.S. is treating its allies like managed dependencies This begs the question: If China, as the Trump administration has repeatedly said, is the pacing threat, why choose an approach that invites the same vulnerabilities the Soviets couldn't survive?