Opinion

Mike Luckovich: Popular card

By
16 minutes ago
RELATED
Check out more cartoons from Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

Immigration Enforcement Don Lemon
OPINION

DOJ targets some church protesters, but not all. Justice cannot be selective.

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Ol’ Glory updated

OPINION

Gwinnett gets tough on tots, merits of redshirting still up for debate

Keep Reading

Readers write

Iran’s political prisoners are running out of time. Why it matters in Atlanta.

U.S. makes clear to asylum-seekers: We will not protect survivors of persecution

Featured

MARTA Series - Hyosub

Armour Yards endpoint for Clifton bus rapid transit could add decade to project

Republican outsider’s $50M bet remakes Georgia governor’s race

Classic City’s ‘town-gown’ ties tested by University of Georgia decisions