Still seeking bold action from House Democrats
Dear Democratic Congresspersons:
We are humbly asking you to remember why we sent you to Congress. It was not to receive requests for donations from your “teams” several times a day. We, the taxpayers, are paying your salaries and theirs, and we need to see some return from you: real, bold action.
We need you to leave your meeting rooms and come out to meet your disappointed, discouraged supporters to learn about our needs, as only a handful of you are currently doing. What we don’t need are those emails telling us over and over again what we already know from 24/7 news coverage: that the current administration is very bad, that it will destroy America, and so on ad nauseam. Should we help fund your campaigns because you are not Trump devotees? We need more positive messages than that.
And it hurts to see you losing ground because you are seen as weak, waffling, and uncertain. Where does that leave us? Stand up. Work with Republicans who are willing to look beyond Trump. Do your job. Time is running out.
SUSANNE HOLLISTER, LILBURN
Not making us great, but embarrassed
Dear Elected Republicans,
I saw a bumper sticker the other day that said, “Are we great yet? Cause I just feel embarrassed.” Our great country had good relationships with neighbors, allies, and trading partners. Could those relationships have used a few tweaks? Sure! But that’s not what happened. We are now hated and mistrusted. And I just feel embarrassed.
Sincerely, A Republican Voter
P.S. You should feel embarrassed, too!
MARIAN CUNNINGHAM, ALPHARETTA
Courts are our umpires
As Geoff Duncan wrote in the May 6, AJC Opinion page (“Where are the honest umpires in politics?”), there need to be umpires in politics when there are conflicting views.
Someone should tell him they are called courts, and we should respect their decisions.
JEAN SPENCER, ATHENS
Both political sides have trouble with losing
Geoff Duncan’s AJC May 6 article “Where are the honest umpires in politics?” recalled his days as a Georgia Tech pitcher and life lessons learned from baseball with honest umpires, which made him better.
Life lessons do come from sports, which is likely why sports are included in school curriculums. How about tennis when your opponent’s shot hits your line, and you know it was good? There is no umpire, just your own honesty. From my intercollegiate tennis experience, you call the shots on your side.
There is nothing like the feeling of winning “fair and square.” In politics, the Republicans won the last election. But some Democrats can’t seem to adjust to that. How is that different from four years ago when the Democrats won, and the majority of Republicans didn’t accept it?
There are life lessons from sports, and both sides need to “up their game” and call the shots honestly. May the best team win and everybody lives with it.
DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW
Archbishop gets burned by ‘Pope Trump’
Cardinal Timothy Dolan did not like the AI-generated image of President Trump as the Pope. The Cardinal said it “was not good” and a “brutta figura” or something embarrassing that made Trump look bad.
Wasn’t Cardinal Dolan appointed to Trump’s new Commission on Religious Liberty, and didn’t he give the invocation at Trump’s inauguration?
Well, when you make a deal with The Donald, expect to get burned.
BOB BARTH, ATLANTA
Keep Reading
A Ranger’s perspective on Trump’s first 100 days — the world is listening
Donald Trump’s team is unleashing our potential, proving America can outbuild and out innovate any rival.
Readers write
AJC writers are concerned about Trump's disdain for clean energy tax credits, the president abandoning Ukraine and the abolishment of the Department of Education
Redirecting focus of service away from Eastside Trail along Beltline would be a major setback, costing millions
Despite some objections to temporary construction impacts, the Atlanta Beltline should continue as planned, offering long-term mobility benefit.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Atlanta’s recovering office market braces for potential tariff impact
Fears that tariffs could spark a recession, increase layoffs and spike construction costs have the office sector on pins and needles.
What’s in a name? New MARTA station name a nod to sports before World Cup
MARTA’s Board of Directors voted to change the name in time for the FIFA games and the 300,000 visitors expected to descend on Atlanta.
Trooper pulled to safety after patrol vehicle overturns in South Georgia creek
A Georgia State Patrol trooper is recovering after his patrol vehicle went into a creek during a pursuit and other officers pulled him to safety.