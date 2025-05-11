We need you to leave your meeting rooms and come out to meet your disappointed, discouraged supporters to learn about our needs, as only a handful of you are currently doing. What we don’t need are those emails telling us over and over again what we already know from 24/7 news coverage: that the current administration is very bad, that it will destroy America, and so on ad nauseam. Should we help fund your campaigns because you are not Trump devotees? We need more positive messages than that.

And it hurts to see you losing ground because you are seen as weak, waffling, and uncertain. Where does that leave us? Stand up. Work with Republicans who are willing to look beyond Trump. Do your job. Time is running out.

SUSANNE HOLLISTER, LILBURN

Not making us great, but embarrassed

Dear Elected Republicans,

I saw a bumper sticker the other day that said, “Are we great yet? Cause I just feel embarrassed.” Our great country had good relationships with neighbors, allies, and trading partners. Could those relationships have used a few tweaks? Sure! But that’s not what happened. We are now hated and mistrusted. And I just feel embarrassed.

Sincerely, A Republican Voter

P.S. You should feel embarrassed, too!

MARIAN CUNNINGHAM, ALPHARETTA

Courts are our umpires

As Geoff Duncan wrote in the May 6, AJC Opinion page (“Where are the honest umpires in politics?”), there need to be umpires in politics when there are conflicting views.

Someone should tell him they are called courts, and we should respect their decisions.

JEAN SPENCER, ATHENS

Both political sides have trouble with losing

Geoff Duncan’s AJC May 6 article “Where are the honest umpires in politics?” recalled his days as a Georgia Tech pitcher and life lessons learned from baseball with honest umpires, which made him better.

Life lessons do come from sports, which is likely why sports are included in school curriculums. How about tennis when your opponent’s shot hits your line, and you know it was good? There is no umpire, just your own honesty. From my intercollegiate tennis experience, you call the shots on your side.

There is nothing like the feeling of winning “fair and square.” In politics, the Republicans won the last election. But some Democrats can’t seem to adjust to that. How is that different from four years ago when the Democrats won, and the majority of Republicans didn’t accept it?

There are life lessons from sports, and both sides need to “up their game” and call the shots honestly. May the best team win and everybody lives with it.

DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW

Archbishop gets burned by ‘Pope Trump’

Cardinal Timothy Dolan did not like the AI-generated image of President Trump as the Pope. The Cardinal said it “was not good” and a “brutta figura” or something embarrassing that made Trump look bad.

Wasn’t Cardinal Dolan appointed to Trump’s new Commission on Religious Liberty, and didn’t he give the invocation at Trump’s inauguration?

Well, when you make a deal with The Donald, expect to get burned.

BOB BARTH, ATLANTA