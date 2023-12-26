Earlier in the year, the governor shifted responsibility to the Employee Retirement System, stating that it is up to this institution to allocate the funds they receive. With all due respect, Gov. Kemp, this is not an adequate solution. Why should retired state employees, who have dedicated their entire careers to serving the state of Georgia, not be routinely included in discussions regarding bonuses and cost of living increases when these topics are raised concerning active employees? State retirees who have dedicated their entire careers to serving the state of Georgia deserve no less. Please start giving us the respect we are due.

MICHAEL HUBBARD, ORCHARD HILL

Climate change demands rational solutions

A Dec. 19 letter is titled, “Loopholes allow fossil-fuel use to continue.” It is reality, not loopholes at the COP 28 conference, that will cause fossil-fuel use to continue. Ending fossil-fuel use any time soon is pure fantasy unless you want to completely destroy our society.

Let’s step back from the climate hysteria and sensibly consider questions such as: When, if ever, would eliminating fossil fuels be feasible? What impact would eliminating fossil fuels have on our standard of living, life expectancy, geopolitical order, etc.? What other options are there for reducing carbon emissions or adapting to climate change? What, if anything, can humans do to alter the climate without creating other negative effects?

This is not a simple story of humans sinning against the planet by using fossil fuels. We need to rationally evaluate climate-related costs, benefits, and alternatives.

DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA