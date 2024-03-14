I see St. George, only three miles southeast of the Okefenokee, where Twin Pines plans mining operations and pulling 1.4 gallons of water a day. It’s too close.

Write Gov. Brian Kemp and email the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. Public comments can be made until April 9 via TwinPines.Comment@dnr.ga.gov

MARIANNE PREISLER, GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA

Library system funding vital for well-being of communities

I am writing to bring attention to a matter of immense importance: the attack on the American Library Association by Georgia lawmakers.

As a longtime resident of Georgia and an advocate for education and a more vibrant community, I am deeply concerned the Legislature could cut funding for the American Library Association.

I urge local authorities to prioritize the continued funding of the American Library Association. This funding aids librarian certifications and affects the Board of Regents for the University System of Georgia. The proposed bill discontinuing funding (House Bill 390) would ban the Georgia Department of Administration Services from accepting bids or proposals sponsored by the association.

By continuing to support the American Library Association, we can promote a healthier, happier and more sustainable community for current and future generations.

Additionally, community involvement is crucial in this endeavor. I encourage residents to voice their support for the First Amendment and opposition to book bans and to engage in discussions about books and the institutions that protect them for the well-being of our community.

CATHERINE N. HAMPTON, ADAIRSVILLE