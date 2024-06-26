Overall, the intersectional identities of the patrons and workers in EAV is a beautiful thing, but the safety and support structures that are in place need to be addressed before upcoming tragedies — not after.

MATTHEW GREEN, ATLANTA

Judge faces consequences of poor choices

A local probate judge has recently been arrested for battery and felony obstruction regarding an incident near a nightclub’s valet area. Charges include threats and violence against a police officer, with the report saying that the judge appeared to be “under the influence.”

Very much has been said recently that “no person is above the law,” and also notably that many people in elevated positions of authority have committed actions displaying a belief that they are “above the law.”

Alcoholic beverages and other drugs are mind-altering, sometimes proportional to the amount consumed. The first effect of alcohol on the brain is the suppression of inhibitions. A brain under the influence of alcohol becomes increasingly disabled from performing normal judgments of self-actions.

From childhood to adulthood, people must be taught to make good choices, including avoiding substances that interfere with adequate self-control. An altered brain cannot accomplish its best, normal function. Actions, including choices, have consequences — some even reaching tragedy.

TOM STREETS, ATLANTA