The carving - already protected by other state laws - would remain. But the unbiased story of its existence could be told. More importantly, the focus of the park could shift to the magnificent mountain, the thousands of acres of woods and water, and the recreational activities available there. The park could be economically self-sustaining while drawing larger numbers of visitors and tourist dollars.

Georgians should contact their state representatives in support of HB 243.

J. MARCUS PATTON, JD, MED, STONE MOUNTAIN

Governor shows no empathy for CDC layoffs

Gov. Kemp has demonstrated a lack of empathy.

His response to a reporter’s question about the CDC employee layoffs was flippant and, yes, arrogant. “I know they have some layoffs at the CDC and other things, but government can stand a little rightsizing.”

Kemp doesn’t care that fired CDC employees have had their lives ripped apart, not for poor performance, through no fault of their own, but for venal political reasons. He doesn’t care that they work hard to protect the public’s health. They are Georgians and he doesn’t care.

Kemp also said Georgia has prioritized efficiency by not allowing government to grow like the federal government does. Guess he thinks that’s a real good justification for not expanding Medicaid for the poorest among us. He doesn’t care about these Georgians, either.

Let’s rightsize Kemp if he runs for higher office. Remember this and rightsize him from never representing Georgians again.

KATHLEEN COLLOMB, DECATUR

Kemp won’t defend essential public health workers

Please tell your readers that Gov. Brian Kemp wasn’t actually smirking when he referred to “layoffs at the CDC and other things” as “a little rightsizing” that the government could stand. His casual cruelty is chilling. Those layoffs represent his own Georgia citizens working at a nationally important health agency. The staff at the Epidemiologic Intelligence Service, who were dismissed for no sane reason, are America’s disease detectives who track and contain outbreaks. Their goal is to keep everyone safe and healthy.

But it’s clear the governor doesn’t know or doesn’t care what even essential government public health workers do. He just shrugs and makes it clear he won’t defend anyone President Trump and Elon Musk have targeted.

Ready for more polio?

JERELYN JORDAN, ATLANTA