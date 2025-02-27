HB 243 gives better mandate for Stone Mountain Park
Regarding Parker Short’s assertion (”It’s time we reconsider Stone Mountain,” Feb. 19) that “we should not forget or hide Georgia’s history, but we must reckon with it honestly” – I couldn’t agree more.
HB 243 would remove the state mandate on Stone Mountain Park’s governing body to maintain the park as a Confederate memorial and replace it with a much more reasonable mission – “To educate the public about the natural history of the mountain and its environment, and the history of human interaction with the mountain and its surroundings.”
The carving - already protected by other state laws - would remain. But the unbiased story of its existence could be told. More importantly, the focus of the park could shift to the magnificent mountain, the thousands of acres of woods and water, and the recreational activities available there. The park could be economically self-sustaining while drawing larger numbers of visitors and tourist dollars.
Georgians should contact their state representatives in support of HB 243.
J. MARCUS PATTON, JD, MED, STONE MOUNTAIN
Governor shows no empathy for CDC layoffs
Gov. Kemp has demonstrated a lack of empathy.
His response to a reporter’s question about the CDC employee layoffs was flippant and, yes, arrogant. “I know they have some layoffs at the CDC and other things, but government can stand a little rightsizing.”
Kemp doesn’t care that fired CDC employees have had their lives ripped apart, not for poor performance, through no fault of their own, but for venal political reasons. He doesn’t care that they work hard to protect the public’s health. They are Georgians and he doesn’t care.
Kemp also said Georgia has prioritized efficiency by not allowing government to grow like the federal government does. Guess he thinks that’s a real good justification for not expanding Medicaid for the poorest among us. He doesn’t care about these Georgians, either.
Let’s rightsize Kemp if he runs for higher office. Remember this and rightsize him from never representing Georgians again.
KATHLEEN COLLOMB, DECATUR
Kemp won’t defend essential public health workers
Please tell your readers that Gov. Brian Kemp wasn’t actually smirking when he referred to “layoffs at the CDC and other things” as “a little rightsizing” that the government could stand. His casual cruelty is chilling. Those layoffs represent his own Georgia citizens working at a nationally important health agency. The staff at the Epidemiologic Intelligence Service, who were dismissed for no sane reason, are America’s disease detectives who track and contain outbreaks. Their goal is to keep everyone safe and healthy.
But it’s clear the governor doesn’t know or doesn’t care what even essential government public health workers do. He just shrugs and makes it clear he won’t defend anyone President Trump and Elon Musk have targeted.
Ready for more polio?
JERELYN JORDAN, ATLANTA
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
TORPY: Gov. Kemp employs the ‘tort reform’ squeeze on his own
Kemp’s adviser Cody Hall let it be known that the governor is ready to use his considerable war chest to primary any Republican who has the temerity to go against his will.
Patricia Murphy: Meet Brian Kemp, Governor Hardball
On the eve of a pivotal vote, an aide to Gov. Brian Kemp threatened to support primary challenges against Republicans who don't support his top priority at the Capitol.
Kemp threatens to back primary challenges against Republicans who oppose his litigation rewrite
An adviser to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp warned Republicans in the state Legislature to support Kemp's civil litigation overhaul or face the consequences.
Featured
Credit: File photo
Cobb Superior Court clerk to repay nearly $84K in passport shipping fees
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor collected more than $425,000 in passport fees in 2021 and 2022 alone.
Falcons move up to 3rd in NFLPA report card
The team’s overall grade improved from 25th in the league in voting by the players.
In 2024, the Dungeon Family lost its ‘heart.’ The kids are saving it.
The next generation of the Dungeon Family, artists that pioneered Atlanta’s rap scene, is stepping into the void.