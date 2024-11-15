Sunny Hostin from “The View” blamed the loss on uneducated white women who voted for Trump. Her rant was classic: We lost, I am mad and irrational. If more Democrats start looking at why they lost and work on fixing it, like Bourdeaux, they might repair their party. I am a Republican, but I can still respect someone who expresses her beliefs without being vicious. We actually need a two-party system to make America what it should be.

PAUL MCWILLIAMS, PEACHTREE CITY

Don’t punish students who warn of threats

The Cobb County School Board’s response to “A Cobb Student warned friends about a shooting threat. He was expelled for it” (AJC, Nov. 9) was dangerously shortsighted.

I would rather my child’s school day be disrupted by someone reporting a threat that turned out to be nothing a hundred times than it be disrupted because someone failed to report a threat that turned out to be real once.

What happens the next time a student hears a threat but doesn’t want to risk being expelled, so the student tells no one? Or, parents know they can’t afford to stay home for months if their child is expelled and takes the risk? What happens if they’re wrong?

If his expulsion means one other person says nothing out of concern for the consequences, then the next time a Cobb County school is in the news, it might be for devastating reasons.

LAURA DOWNES, MARIETTA