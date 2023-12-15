Opinion: Your generosity helps metro Atlanta’s kids

As a kid growing up in New York, every Christmas seemed to be picture-perfect. Just like the songs say, it always snowed. I would unwrap my presents from under the tree and whether it was a pogo stick, skateboard, or bicycle, my face would light up with excitement. It was time to try them out. The snow had other ideas and my joy would fade for a moment knowing the weather had planned for me to stay indoors. I was, however, able to look forward to the spring when I could join my friends and ride around the neighborhood together. As I sit here today and think about my young self during this time, it also makes me think about the children who don’t – or won’t – have memories like that to look back on.

During the holidays, more than 25,000 families looking for help will have reached out to United Way of Greater Atlanta. It is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by many in our community in a season branded by abundance and joy. Our data shows the headwinds of inflation, housing affordability and the lingering, disparate impacts of the pandemic still sweep through the streets of the 13 counties we serve.

Most nonprofits receive more than a quarter of their revenue in December and few days are marked with greater giving than December 31. As we turn the corner on the year, people’s generosity and the power of one individual to make a difference becomes clear. United Way of Greater Atlanta has experienced this surge in local goodwill for nearly 120 years. When donors unite, this time of reflection becomes an opportunity to propel impactful initiatives into the future.

Over the past year, with the support of more than 200 partner organizations, we have harnessed resources to battle those headwinds by increasing the learning skills of more than 90,000 children. We’ve prepared more than 26,000 youth for futures they can look forward to through our College and Career investments. And more than 45,000 families’ living situations were improved thanks to intentional programming to build generational wealth and community resilience. It’s a lot to be proud of, but we know that no number can capture the value of our mission. Those numbers are our neighbors, after all.

We recently sat down with a group of elementary school students to ask them what it means to be a neighbor. Their answers were hallmarked with references to kindness, friendship and being supportive when it matters most. As we step into 2024, our hope is to care like these kids and to continue to show up for our neighbors as resourced, connected, skilled community leaders.

Our neighborhood is a big one, with more than 6 million people calling it home. Five years of data gathering and evaluation has given us a roadmap to improving child well-being with census-level focus and impact.

We are actively addressing challenges in child well-being with a targeted approach. Our Child Well-Being Index identifies 79 communities facing pressing issues in children’s health, wellness and education. Despite proximity to thriving families, these areas lack essential resources, prompting intensified investments and programs to counter disinvestment and historical inequities, particularly affecting families of color. Urgency is evident, with over 77,000 children at risk.

We’re also addressing a looming workforce shortage by connecting over 14,000 excluded teens to job opportunities through collaborative efforts. Our focus extends to ensuring equitable education access and highlighting critical learning milestones threatened by pandemic learning loss. The enduring impact of remote learning and the absence of traditional educational support systems jeopardize our community’s long-term health.

As we look to the new year, we look to longtime supporters and a new generation of young Atlantans to rise to the challenges of our community. Half a million children live in areas of low child well-being where the basics we take for granted are unavailable and that’s not acceptable in any season. Atlanta’s largest companies are joining the chorus of givers this holiday season. Through Dec. 31, Delta Air Lines will be matching all donations up to $100,000, allowing us to do twice as much good with the gifts you bring.

Take action this holiday season and support children families, and communities in need. Together, we can make a powerful statement that they deserve the opportunity to thrive and can look forward to a brighter tomorrow.

Milton J. Little Jr. is president and CEO of United Way of Greater Atlanta.