opinion If Georgia wants stronger downtowns, state must modernize its brewery laws. The Peach State ranks low in breweries per capita and should align policy with economic development goals embraced by cities and counties.

By Joseph Cortes – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago link copied

Across Georgia, from small rural towns to growing metro corridors, local leaders are working to revitalize downtown districts. They are recruiting small manufacturers, encouraging adaptive reuse of vacant buildings and trying to create places where people want to gather. Independent breweries have quietly become part of that strategy.

A brewery often moves into an empty warehouse or storefront. It hires locally. It partners with food trucks and nearby restaurants. It hosts community events. It attracts visitors who spend money at surrounding businesses. For many downtown development authorities, a brewery is not just another tenant — it is an anchor. But most breweries in Georgia are far smaller than people assume. The majority produce fewer than 1,000 barrels per year. More than half brew under 500 barrels annually. These are small manufacturing startups — often employing fewer than 15 people — operating on tight margins in an increasingly competitive market. If Georgia wants more of these economic anchors, public policy must give them a realistic path to grow.

Despite years of incremental improvement, Georgia ranks 43rd nationally in breweries per capita, according to the Brewers Association. That means most states have created conditions that make it easier for small brewing businesses to take root and expand. Georgia has made progress. Lawmakers have modernized brewery laws thoughtfully over the past decade while maintaining the structure of the three-tier system and safeguarding public accountability. But compared to peer states, we still lag in key areas of flexibility that matter most to small manufacturers. Senate Bill 456 in the Georgia General Assembly proposes modest, targeted reforms:

limited self-distribution capped at 1,000 barrels annually within a brewery’s home county

reasonable updates to taproom sales limits, and

authorization for brewery-to-brewery collaboration. These changes are not sweeping structural shifts. They are designed to help the smallest producers build stability. Consider a startup brewery in a small town producing 600 barrels a year. Today, if the owner wants to place a few kegs in a neighborhood restaurant, the law requires distribution structures that may not yet make economic sense at that scale. Limited local self-distribution allows that brewery to build brand recognition and demonstrate demand before expanding further. That growth does not bypass the system — it feeds it. As small breweries mature, they become stronger wholesale partners, expand production and contribute more to local economies. Georgia would continue collecting malt beverage excise taxes, which generated $92.2 million in fiscal year 2024, according to the Georgia Department of Revenue. Reporting requirements and public safety standards would remain intact.

Georgia's policies have revolved responsibly The broader economic question is simple: do we want Georgia to remain near the bottom nationally in breweries per capita, or do we want to create an environment where more small manufacturers can open their doors? Communities across the state are investing in walkable downtowns, tourism initiatives and small-business recruitment. Breweries frequently become part of that momentum. But entrepreneurs also look at regulatory flexibility when deciding where to invest. Modernizing Georgia's brewery laws is not about abandoning oversight. It is about aligning policy with economic development goals already embraced by cities and counties statewide. A strong three-tier system depends on healthy manufacturers, effective distributors and vibrant retailers. Encouraging small manufacturers to grow strengthens the entire ecosystem. Georgia has demonstrated that it can evolve responsibly. Senate Bill 456 represents another incremental step - one that supports entrepreneurship, reinforces downtown revitalization and positions Georgia for long-term growth.