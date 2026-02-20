opinion New U.S. food pyramid offers some benefits but leaves open lots of questions A dietitian examines the pros, cons and contradictions and offers some practical advice for how Americans should organize the food in their kitchens. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins stands by an image of a food pyramid during a briefing at the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

By now, Americans have had time to digest the newly released Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which quite literally tipped the old food pyramid — along with several long-standing nutrition recommendations — on its head. As a registered dietitian, I have concerns with both the new recommendations and the way they are visually presented. However, I must also acknowledge some potential benefits within the updated guidelines.

First, the revisions emphasize fiber- and nutrient-rich vegetables, whole and minimally processed foods without added sugar and sodium and highlight the emerging role of the gut microbiome in health. Overall, these recommendations support improved gut health, appetite regulation, blood sugar and cholesterol levels, metabolism, mood, immune function, and reduced chronic disease risk. That said, at least two aspects of the updated guidelines warrant closer scrutiny as they seem to contradict these above-stated goals. RELATED Editorial: NW Georgia has long lived with forever chemicals. Now comes the reckoning. New guidance has contradictions and real-world consequences Meg Casper is a master-level registered dietitian and owns the Atlanta-based wellness business, The Pantry Cleanse. (Courtesy) One such contradiction is that the image titled "Protein, Dairy & Healthy Fats" prominently features a giant T-bone steak, full-fat milk and hard cheese at the top of the pyramid. While I'm pleased that healthy fats are mentioned and agree that saturated fats have been over-demonized, the visual emphasis of these food choices is at odds with the USDA's own literature that maintains the longstanding recommendation to limit saturated fat to 10% of total calories. Another concern is the astounding 50% to 100% increased protein recommendation from 0.8g/kilogram to 1.2-1.6g/kg protein intake for healthy adults, further exacerbating our protein-obsessed culture. Our wealthy nation has greater access to animal protein sources, often incorporating more saturated fat, compared to more affordable, fiber- and nutrient-dense plant proteins such as legumes, nuts, and seeds. Regardless of the source, excess protein intake beyond daily calorie needs is still stored in the body as fat.

Beyond my professional opinions, these guidelines carry real-world consequences. They serve as a road map for nutrition policy affecting millions of Americans.

Georgia programs impacted by the updated guidelines include SNAP-Ed, National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs, WIC, Georgia Senior Hunger Initiative, Child and Adult Care Food Program, and more. For example, as a result of these changes, Georgia’s school lunch program may be forced to stretch already limited budgets to increase animal protein sources for over 1.15 million Georgia children. However, despite the recommendations themselves, my real beef (tallow included) lies in the vexing return to the food pyramid image: How are Americans meant to look at an upside-down triangle and translate its guidance into daily dietary action? The food pyramid has been reivented into MyPlate, as part of the government campaign to communicate essential dietary guidelines to consumers. (Courtesy of USDA) When MyPlate replaced the food pyramid in 2005, it attempted to address this problem.

The dinner plate and drink visual — which color codes and portions five food groups: protein, grains, fruit, vegetables, and dairy — excelled at offering an action-oriented framework (however, it fell short in illustrating preferred food choices within each group). While most of us would benefit from filling half our plate with produce, the reality is that many Americans do not eat three traditional meals daily. Even considering these limitations of MyPlate, it was surprising to see a return to pyramid imagery rather than continued evolution along the practical, action-oriented path. RELATED Opinion: During Ramadan, here’s how to support fasting friends, students and employees Here are recommendations for how to stock your kitchen So how can we rethink our nutrition visuals to better support real-world behavior? Instead of walking the perimeter of the grocery store with the pyramid in mind, perhaps the image itself should guide us on how to stock our pantries, refrigerators and freezers. Since we don’t eat directly from pyramids — what if those familiar spaces became the visual foundation for dietary guidance, allowing us to stock, prep, and eat according to recommendations?

Start with your own food storage spaces. Can your largest refrigerator drawers be filled with non-starchy vegetables, while the cheese drawer holds fresh berries? Or can sauces and condiments move to less visible drawers, while ready-to-eat produce takes center stage? Can processed snack foods be stored in a separate, small cabinet or on the highest pantry shelf, in opaque containers that require a conscious decision to eat? Meanwhile, eye-level shelves could feature beans, shelf-stable produce, whole grains, seeds, low-sodium nuts, monounsaturated-rich oils, herbs, spices and vinegars for easy access. Can you downsize ice cream containers to pints, increase your frozen fruit intake by making homemade popsicles, or swap frozen fried meats and fatty breakfast sausages for leaner options like egg bites enhanced with vegetables, herbs, and spices?