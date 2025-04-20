Georgia’s VINE is a free service to citizens and provides timely offender custody, criminal case and protective order information to victims of crime. The information and the automated notifications are accessible to victims, survivors and to Georgia agencies by phone, website and mobile applications with teletypewriter for those who are deaf or hard of hearing. Timely notifications not only allow a victim, survivor or witness of a crime to prepare and attend necessary court proceedings but can also save lives with news of rulings for bond, parole or release are recorded. Victims of violent crimes fear being targeted by their abuser or attacker for reporting them, which in turn results in fewer reports. The VINE AVN system provides a level of security for victims and witnesses by providing them with advanced and appropriate knowledge of the judicial proceedings surrounding their case.

As of now, the CJCC plans to continue funding Georgia VINE via the federal award through the Victims of Crime Act through January 2026. But because of the reduction in grant funds, the organization is actively searching for alternative funding sources to support the system llong term. Currently, no state funds are used to support the system or sustain its future operations.

In the past 12 months, Georgia VINE has:

Delivered 56,797 potential lifesaving notifications to victims and survivors of crime;

Had 20,534 victims and survivors of crime register to receive notifications;

Connected 2,314 victims and survivors to providers to provide direct services in the state of Georgia.

In February, Senate Bill 441 tasked the Criminal Data Exchange Board with making a recommendation for adoption of an automated system in Georgia. Currently, 35 agencies are live with 60 still in progress. The only way to make this system effective and efficient is to connect all 159 Georgia agencies so that no one slips through the cracks. Loss of life is preventable with Georgia VINE, and we must support its proper funding so that no victim has to live in fear of retribution.

Why are victims’ rights important? After more than two years of work, Marsy’s Law, also known as the Georgia Crime Victim Bill of Rights was passed Jan. 1, 2019, recognizing certain rights for victims of violent crimes and are constitutionally protected and enforced by the Georgia Constitution Article I, Section I, Paragraph XXX. These rights include:

The right to reasonable, accurate and timely notice of any scheduled court proceedings or any changes to such proceedings;

The right to reasonable, accurate and timely notice of the arrest, release or escape of the accused;

The right not to be excluded from any scheduled court proceedings, except as provided by law;

The right to be heard at any scheduled court proceedings involving the release, plea or sentencing of the accused;

The right to file a written objection in any parole proceedings involving the accused;

The right to confer with the prosecuting attorney in any criminal prosecution related to the victim;

The right to restitution as provided by law;

The right to proceedings, free from unreasonable delay;

The right to be treated fairly and with dignity by all criminal justice agencies involved in the case;

And the right to file a motion in the criminal case within 20 days of a court proceeding requesting to be heard if the victim has properly requested notification and is not given notice of said court proceeding.

After all this work to solidify victims’ rights, we cannot let them down — we must call or write to our representatives to implore that they continue funding. Georgia VINE is vital to victim survival and peace of mind.