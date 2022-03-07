Opinion: Still aren’t sure if you had COVID?

CVS Minute Clinic offers the QuestDirect COVID-19 antibody test for $69. That test can detect antibodies from a prior or recent infection, but not the type of antibodies from a vaccine.

The tricky part is if the test is negative for antibodies, it could mean a few different things: that you haven’t been exposed to the coronavirus or the vaccine, or that your antibodies have waned to a level where the test can no longer detect them.

“Antibody tests can be helpful, but they are difficult to interpret and use correctly,” said Dr. Jason Lane, National Medical Director, at Chen Senior Medical Center in Florida.

One reason to get tested is to better understand your risk. Experts say you are extremely unlikely to be reinfected with the same COVID-19 variant within a month or two of recovering.

Yet, the bigger question that many want to know is whether having a mild case of omicron with little to no symptoms has boosted their immunity enough to offer some protection from reinfection going forward.

No one knows that for certain.

The amount of antibody protection that people get from an infection varies from person to person. The amount of antibodies each person might need for protection from a future infection also differs from person to person, which is why the FDA does not recommend the tests as a means of learning your immunity level.

Still, several commercial labs sell tests to measure levels of antibody immunity against COVID-19.

“It’s just another tool in the toolbox to make informed decisions about your care,” said Melissa Hill, a senior research scientist at Ethos Labs in Newport, Kentucky.

Hill’s company sells a do-it-yourself finger-prick blood test that measures the percentage of antibodies that block and inhibit the virus.