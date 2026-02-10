Opinion Antisemitism battle is not for Jews to fight alone. Our allies are essential. State of Antisemitism in America 2025 Report highlights the threats and fear that Jewish Americans face. Zach Shemper, president of the Beth Israel synagogue, addresses attendees at a prayer in solidarity after their synagogue was struck by arson, at the city-owned Thalia Mara concert hall in Jackson, Miss., on Jan. 15, 2026. An arson attack at a synagogue in Mississippi was a reminder of the threat Jews face, but also of the strength of a small community forged over generations. (Imani Khayyam/The New York Times)

It has been more than 60 years since the Roman Catholic Church issued “Nostra Aetate,” the groundbreaking document that rejected collective Jewish responsibility for the death of Jesus. By dispensing with two millennia of dogma that Jews were Christ-killers, the church ushered in a new era of what Pope Leo XIV has called a “precious dialogue” between the two faiths, one that remains robust to this day.

That is especially important for the Jewish people, who cannot have too many allies at a time when a wave of antisemitism shows no sign of easing. American Jewish Committee’s newly released State of Antisemitism in America 2025 Report highlights why that matters more than ever. It is a comprehensive look at the impact antisemitism has on Jews in America. The hate is real, and so is the fear. One data point really sticks out for me: 55% of American Jews have altered their behavior out of fear of antisemitism. That means they avoid publicly wearing, carrying or displaying items that might identify them as Jews or avoid certain places or events out of concern for their safety as a Jew, or avoid posting content online about Jewish issues. I’m actually one of the lucky ones. If I ask myself questions like: Do I wear a yarmulke in public? Should I wear my Star of David necklace outside my shirt? Is it a good idea to share my views about Israel on Facebook? The answer to all those questions is always the same: yes!

However, too many Jews ponder those same questions, and the response is invariably an unequivocal no.

RELATED Opinion: After antisemitic attacks, Georgia's Jewish past offers a lesson in belonging Showing up is more than a performative exercise In such moments, being Jewish can feel like a lonely exercise. Dov Wilker is vice president, advocacy and innovation, and Atlanta regional director for American Jewish Committee. (Courtesy) In such moments, being Jewish can feel like a lonely exercise. It can also be exhausting always being on the defensive, simply because of who you are and how you choose to worship. That is why I place a premium on having allies outside the Jewish community. And I am always grateful when they do not hesitate to show up. Such as when hundreds of people attended a "Nostra Aetate" program AJC hosted on Jan. 21 with the Archdiocese of Atlanta and the Bearing Witness Institute at Marist School. We have also forged vital and long-lasting relationships through AJC's Black/Jewish Coalition, which has been at the forefront of education and advocacy that lifts up both communities since 1982. And despite its name, the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival, beginning this year on Feb. 18, attracts a diverse array of community organizations. Showing up is much more than a performative exercise because it means there is a better chance someone may get to know Jewish people and the issues they care about, perhaps for the first time. That matters. AJC's report found that 54% of the general public who know a Jewish person reported personally seeing or hearing antisemitic incidents over the last 12 months, compared to 32% who didn't know anybody Jewish. RELATED Eaves: As hate rises, revive the Black-Jewish alliance in the spirit of MLK Antisemitism does not exist in a vacuum In addition, those who know a Jewish person are more likely to have heard the term "antisemitism," know what it means and say that antisemitism is a serious problem in the U.S. today. And not a moment too soon.