Opinion

Trump’s racist post against the Obamas won’t strip me of my dignity

The Creator placed dignity so deeply within the essence of Black Americans that no human hands have the reach to remove it.
Each year, Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta puts on the Martin Luther King Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service — pictured is the service last month featuring a performance by the Covington Regional Ballet — in honor of the values of human dignity that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. espoused during his life. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Each year, Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta puts on the Martin Luther King Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service — pictured is the service last month featuring a performance by the Covington Regional Ballet — in honor of the values of human dignity that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. espoused during his life. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
By Justin Giboney – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

I think it’s regrettable that we have to do this ever, but especially during Black History Month. But here’s what we have and here we are.

Psalms 139:14 says, “I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.”

RELATED
Opinion: Iran’s political prisoners are running out of time. Why it matters in Atlanta.

I and so many others denounce the video posted on President Donald Trump’s social media account depicting former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in a degrading manner.

That content was racist, despicable and not only beneath the office of the presidency, but also far beneath common decency.

We refuse to sit silently while our people — or any other people — are treated in such a way.

It will not be accepted or forgotten.

Reject malicious attempts to distort our self-image

For centuries, Black Americans have endured vicious attempts to represent us as less than fully human. We’ve been systematically told that our bodies, our minds and our labor were of little to no value.

Justin Giboney is a minister, attorney and president of The And Campaign, a Christian civic organization. (Courtesy)
Justin Giboney is a minister, attorney and president of The And Campaign, a Christian civic organization. (Courtesy)

And many of our ancestors lost their lives in the fight to refute those lies.

Accordingly, seeing these images reemerge in the public square is beyond disappointing, but not beyond our willingness to confront hatred.

That said, we state in no uncertain terms that any and all attempts to strip us of our sense of dignity will fail.

We will not be moved by any malicious attempts to distort our self-image because we know full well that our dignity comes from the Creator. And he has placed it so deeply within our essence that no human hands have the reach to remove it.

Our dignity is not subject to prejudices or fallible opinions. It’s not for sale nor is it negotiable. Seasons and leaders will come and go, yet our God assures us that our dignity will remain.

RELATED
Plazas: Civil Rights Act of 1964 is under attack. History shows why US still needs it.

Condemn hatred in all its forms unequivocally

In 1874, Rep. Richard H. Cain, one of first Black leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives, stood up in that legislative body and said this in his speech called “A Nation of Croakers” around a civil rights bill that would pass the following year:

“I believe Almighty God has placed (the) races on this broad theater of activity, where thoughts and opinions are freely expressed … to develop every art and science that can advance the prosperity of the nation … and to develop this great idea that all men are the children of one Father. We are here to work out that grand experiment.”

If Cain’s words are to ring true, Americans, especially Christians, must unequivocally condemn hatred in all its forms and without exception.

May God carry us forward through this grand experiment “with liberty and justice for all.”

Justin Giboney, of Atlanta, is an ordained minister, an attorney and the president of The And Campaign, a Christian civic organization. He’s the author ofDon’t Let Nobody Turn You Around: How the Black Church’s Public Witness Leads Us out of the Culture War.”

About the Author

Justin Giboney

More Stories

The Latest

Residents Didn't Ask For This
OPINION

Calhoun residents didn’t ask for this fight. PFAS gave us no choice.

OPINION

NW Georgia has long lived with forever chemicals. Now comes the reckoning.

OPINION

Are you a Bad Bunny or a Kid Rock American? In U.S., be free to choose.

Keep Reading

Congressional Black Caucus chair says Trump's post on the Obamas shows a 'bigoted and racist regime'

Trump's racist post about Obamas is deleted after backlash despite White House earlier defending it

Republicans rarely criticize Trump in his second term. A racist post briefly changed that

Featured

Local officials blindsided by reported plan to detain migrants in warehouse

ICE to begin detaining immigrants inside Social Circle warehouse in April

Could Buckhead be ready for new office towers? These landlords think so.

So your city wants its own police department? Here’s what it takes.