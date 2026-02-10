Opinion

Mike Luckovich: Bad hombre

By
28 minutes ago
RELATED
Check out more cartoons from Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

MLK service at Ebenezer
OPINION

Trump’s racist post against the Obamas won’t strip me of my dignity

OPINION

Calhoun residents didn’t ask for this fight. PFAS gave us no choice.

OPINION

NW Georgia has long lived with forever chemicals. Now comes the reckoning.

Keep Reading

Antisemitism battle is not for Jews to fight alone. Our allies are essential.

NW Georgia has long lived with forever chemicals. Now comes the reckoning.

Calhoun residents didn’t ask for this fight. PFAS gave us no choice.

Featured

FBI raids Fulton County election office seeking ballots from Trump’s 2020 loss

Why the FBI search warrant affidavit for Fulton’s 2020 ballots matters

The Works is a landmark Atlanta project. It’s about to get much bigger.

Victims and politics collide as Raffensperger spotlights First Liberty fallout