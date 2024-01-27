Opinion

INSPIRATION TO START YOUR WEEK

C.S. Lewis

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

C.S. Lewis
17 minutes ago

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.”

--Author C.S. Lewis

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top