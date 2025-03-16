As an advocate with the Alzheimer’s Association, I had the privilege of attending the 2025 Alzheimer’s Awareness Day at the Georgia State Capitol in February. Alongside fellow advocates, caregivers and community leaders, we urged lawmakers to take meaningful action for the more than 188,000 families in our state affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.
This cause is deeply personal to me. My father, Michael Murphy, a lifelong Atlanta resident, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2018. He spent his career in commercial real estate, developing shopping centers across the Southeast, including Publix on Ponce in Poncey Highland and dozens of other Publix centers in Florida. A graduate of UGA and later GSU, where he earned his MBA, he has lived in Brookwood Hills for over 40 years and built a strong community of friends and colleagues. Yet, despite access to some of Atlanta’s top medical institutions, his diagnosis was delayed for years, leaving our family uncertain about the next steps or where to turn for support.
If navigating this disease was difficult for my family, despite the resources we were fortunate to have, I know the barriers are even greater for those without the same access to care. Too many families — particularly in underprivileged communities — face even steeper challenges in getting a timely diagnosis, finding specialized care and accessing support. Alzheimer’s doesn’t affect all communities equally. Underrepresented and underserved populations face a disproportionately high burden but are less likely to be diagnosed, participate in research or receive adequate care.
1. Socioeconomic barriers: People in lower-income neighborhoods are at higher risk of dementia. Studies link these environments to poor health outcomes, including higher rates of cardiovascular disease and diabetes — both major risk factors for Alzheimer’s. Limited access to quality health care, education and nutritious food only worsens the problem.
2. Lack of health care access: There is a severe shortage of dementia care specialists, especially in rural and underserved areas. As the aging population grows, the demand for specialized care is reaching crisis levels. Patients in rural areas often wait up to three times longer to see a specialist than those in urban areas, leading to delayed diagnoses and fewer treatment options.
3. Cultural and language barriers: Language differences and cultural stigmas prevent many individuals from seeking proper care. In some communities, a lack of awareness about dementia symptoms leads to delayed diagnoses, while in others, miscommunication between health care providers and patients results in improper treatment.
4. Higher prevalence in minority communities: African Americans are about twice as likely as white Americans to develop Alzheimer’s, while Hispanic Americans are one-and-a-half times more likely. Yet, these communities remain significantly underrepresented in clinical trials and research, limiting their access to new treatments and resources.
We need local legislators including State Sen. Nan Orrock and State Rep. Park Cannon to champion two critical initiatives:
Expand Georgia’s Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias Registry
We must call for more support of a $595,000 appropriation in the FY26 Department of Public Health Budget to expand Georgia’s Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias Registry. This registry is a vital tool that allows researchers, health care providers and policymakers to track the prevalence and impact of dementia across the state. With better data, we can develop targeted strategies to improve care, allocate resources effectively and ensure that no community is overlooked. Without proper funding, our ability to address this growing public health crisis will be severely limited.
Enhance continuing education for first responders
Legislation to improve continuing education for first responders is also incredibly important. These professionals are often the first to encounter individuals with Alzheimer’s in emergencies involving wandering, confusion or crisis situations. Proper training can help first responders de-escalate situations, ensure safety and provide appropriate assistance to families.
This training should include:
• Identifying and responding to abuse, neglect and exploitation: Individuals with dementia are especially vulnerable to financial scams, abuse and neglect. First responders need to recognize the warning signs and take appropriate action.
• Best practices for communicating with individuals with dementia: Understanding how to interact with someone experiencing cognitive decline can prevent unnecessary distress and improve outcomes.
• Recognizing the risks of benefits trafficking: Vulnerable adults are often targeted for their Social Security, pensions and other financial resources. Educating first responders about these risks will help protect those most at risk.
Expanding the Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias Registry will help identify which communities are most affected and ensure that resources are directed where they are needed most. Enhancing first-responder training will ensure that all individuals — regardless of income, background or location — receive the support they need in times of crisis.
Watching my father’s decline has been heartbreaking. A man who once proudly recounted his football days at Marist High School, who built a successful career expanding communities and promoting growth and who was always the most social man in the room, now struggles with daily tasks. The impact of Alzheimer’s is devastating — not just for those diagnosed but for their entire families. I share this not for sympathy but to emphasize the urgency of addressing this crisis.
I urge Sen. Orrock, Rep. Cannon and their colleagues in the Georgia Legislature to take immediate action. Alzheimer’s affects people from all walks of life, and the time to act is now.
Credit: Gannon Murphy/contributor
Credit: Gannon Murphy/contributor
Gannon Murphy is an advocate with the Alzheimer’s Association and serves on the board of directors with the Georgia chapter.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Alonzo Mourning: Taking charge of our health is the best medicine
Being proactive about your health is hard. Not doing it could cost you your life.
Featured
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws
A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.
10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot
The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.
Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep
Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?