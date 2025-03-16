1. Socioeconomic barriers: People in lower-income neighborhoods are at higher risk of dementia. Studies link these environments to poor health outcomes, including higher rates of cardiovascular disease and diabetes — both major risk factors for Alzheimer’s. Limited access to quality health care, education and nutritious food only worsens the problem.

2. Lack of health care access: There is a severe shortage of dementia care specialists, especially in rural and underserved areas. As the aging population grows, the demand for specialized care is reaching crisis levels. Patients in rural areas often wait up to three times longer to see a specialist than those in urban areas, leading to delayed diagnoses and fewer treatment options.

3. Cultural and language barriers: Language differences and cultural stigmas prevent many individuals from seeking proper care. In some communities, a lack of awareness about dementia symptoms leads to delayed diagnoses, while in others, miscommunication between health care providers and patients results in improper treatment.

4. Higher prevalence in minority communities: African Americans are about twice as likely as white Americans to develop Alzheimer’s, while Hispanic Americans are one-and-a-half times more likely. Yet, these communities remain significantly underrepresented in clinical trials and research, limiting their access to new treatments and resources.

We need local legislators including State Sen. Nan Orrock and State Rep. Park Cannon to champion two critical initiatives:

Expand Georgia’s Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias Registry

We must call for more support of a $595,000 appropriation in the FY26 Department of Public Health Budget to expand Georgia’s Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias Registry. This registry is a vital tool that allows researchers, health care providers and policymakers to track the prevalence and impact of dementia across the state. With better data, we can develop targeted strategies to improve care, allocate resources effectively and ensure that no community is overlooked. Without proper funding, our ability to address this growing public health crisis will be severely limited.

Enhance continuing education for first responders

Legislation to improve continuing education for first responders is also incredibly important. These professionals are often the first to encounter individuals with Alzheimer’s in emergencies involving wandering, confusion or crisis situations. Proper training can help first responders de-escalate situations, ensure safety and provide appropriate assistance to families.

This training should include:

• Identifying and responding to abuse, neglect and exploitation: Individuals with dementia are especially vulnerable to financial scams, abuse and neglect. First responders need to recognize the warning signs and take appropriate action.

• Best practices for communicating with individuals with dementia: Understanding how to interact with someone experiencing cognitive decline can prevent unnecessary distress and improve outcomes.

• Recognizing the risks of benefits trafficking: Vulnerable adults are often targeted for their Social Security, pensions and other financial resources. Educating first responders about these risks will help protect those most at risk.

Expanding the Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias Registry will help identify which communities are most affected and ensure that resources are directed where they are needed most. Enhancing first-responder training will ensure that all individuals — regardless of income, background or location — receive the support they need in times of crisis.

Watching my father’s decline has been heartbreaking. A man who once proudly recounted his football days at Marist High School, who built a successful career expanding communities and promoting growth and who was always the most social man in the room, now struggles with daily tasks. The impact of Alzheimer’s is devastating — not just for those diagnosed but for their entire families. I share this not for sympathy but to emphasize the urgency of addressing this crisis.

I urge Sen. Orrock, Rep. Cannon and their colleagues in the Georgia Legislature to take immediate action. Alzheimer’s affects people from all walks of life, and the time to act is now.