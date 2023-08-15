8/15 Readers write

Glad for return of Bill Nigut’s political insight

I am delighted to read that veteran political broadcaster Bill Nigut and his insightful political team will air on WABE weekdays at 10 a.m. as of this fall.

Throughout the summer, ever since “Political Rewind” on GPB was canceled, I, and I’m sure so many Georgians around the state, sorely missed the daily, detailed, balanced analyses of politics in Georgia. Currently, BBC is being aired in that slot and I keep thinking, “Sure, I may know what is going on around the world, but what about my own communities around Georgia?”

To quote the late Tip O’Neill, former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives: “All politics is local.” So, to have Politically Georgia daily inform us Georgians is vital to our local communities and our democracy throughout the state.

SALPI ADROUNY, M.D., JOHNS CREEK

New Vogtle units will prove to be wise investment

Thank you very much for publishing the Aug. 10 Opinion article by PSC Commissioner Tim Echols on Plant Vogtle unit 3 achieving commercial operation. After all the negative publicity over cost and schedule overruns, it is refreshing to hear the other, more positive side of the story.

I believe time will tell that Vogtle units 3 and 4 were a wise investment in energy security and environmental protection for Georgians!

RON SEIBERLING, WOODSTOCK

Time to cut cord from Trump -- and Biden

Wake up, Rip Van Trumpers! Time to cut the cord and open your eyes and ears to this insulting, untruthful, oft-indicted narcissist. He’s the bloated bully in the schoolyard. Surely we can do better.

Yes, he did some good for the country, but those days passed quickly. Have we heard from the family members who staunchly supported him last time?

We also don’t need a warmed-over version of our present president and his VP. Let’s all decide that the mantra for ‘24 is common sense. Maybe it will make a comeback, and so will the U.S.A.

BARBARA KRASNOFF, ROSWELL