7/23 Readers write

Housing density is coming, whether you like it or not

A letter writer in the July 16 edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution suggested that transit on the Beltline will lead to more density and claimed that’s a bad thing.

The writer is right about that first assertion but wrong about the second one. Whether we like it or not, more people are coming to Atlanta, and there will only be three ways to house them: more density in the central city, more density in the suburbs or more urban sprawl into the countryside.

Higher-density housing served by frequent transit is one of the defining characteristics of any central city. If one prefers lower density, it can be found in many other sections of metro Atlanta.

JIM DEXTER, DECATUR

Use budget surplus to buy Pine Log wilderness area

As Gov. Brian Kemp contemplates what to do with the $5 billion budget surplus, I hope he seriously considers using some of those funds to purchase the Pine Log Wildlife Management area. Georgia’s population is growing quickly, and opportunities to acquire 14,000 acres of unspoiled wilderness are quickly disappearing. Additionally, the growing population will need and appreciate having access to such a treasure.

The purchase fits within the governor’s stated desire that the funds be used in a strategic, financially responsible way that does not commit short-term revenue gains to long-term obligations. Up until May, this land was already managed by the state. It provided convenient access to hiking, hunting, fishing and other activities to those living in northwest Georgia and metro Atlanta. The state and the owners were already close to a deal but could not agree on how much to spend.

It would be a shame if some of this massive budget surplus could not be used to close the gap. Opportunities like this do not occur frequently.

ERIC DUSENBURY, ATLANTA

Americans need another choice for president

It almost seems like Patricia Murphy (“Republicans, you need a Plan B for President”) and Mike Luckovich coordinated their July 19 assessments of candidates Trump and Biden, as they both focus on Trump’s alleged bad acts and Biden’s age as each man’s primary negative.

While I agree it is time to move on from the Trump soap opera, let’s be honest about Biden’s problems: they go far deeper than age.

Biden has brought us inflation not seen in decades, massive deficit spending, regulatory overreach, the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle, damaging energy policies, and an open border, among other issues. Further, from a corruption and ethics perspective, we see allegations of international influence peddling by the Biden family.

Yes, the 2024 presidential choices are shaping up to be quite grim, but it’s worse than simply “Trump is awful and Biden is old.” There is plenty of awful to go around. Can we have a new menu, please?

DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA

Trump’s efforts to overturn election led to insurrection

When Donald Trump received his target letter regarding his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, the first people he reportedly called were his allies in Congress. These are the same people Trump supporters sent running for their lives on Jan. 6, 2021.

Even more disturbing is that these folks are still his allies after surviving the insurrection and looking out the windows of the Capitol and seeing firsthand the gallows that these enemies of democracy had set up. Despite Republican claims that our justice system has been weaponized, Trump’s actions represent the attempted violent overthrow of our government.

I agree that Bill Clinton lied under oath and Hillary should have probably faced more consequences over her emails and Hunter Biden was probably treated with kid gloves over his business dealings, but do any of their actions represent the attempted subverting of a national election or the violent overthrow of our government? Law and order party no more.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS