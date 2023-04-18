4/18 Readers write

The small local opposition to Rivian’s new investment in Georgia continues to sow seeds of doubt (News, April 9). As did four generations before us, my siblings and I sowed many seeds on the family farm with our parents, and like all successful farmers, seeds were sown with a deep faith in future harvests. It’s been a painful process to part with our ancestral family home and farm, but I’m excited about my home county’s future with Rivian.

I coincidentally began following Rivian in 2018 as part of my electric utility career and became a pre-order holder in February 2020. With more than 8,000 miles on my Rivian R1T in seven months, it’s far exceeded my high expectations. Of equal importance, Rivian’s employee culture is as authentic and engaging as anything I’ve ever witnessed. I’m confident Rivian will yield a bountiful harvest in our state for generations.