4/18 Readers write

No doubts about Rivian’s economic benefits to Georgia

The small local opposition to Rivian’s new investment in Georgia continues to sow seeds of doubt (News, April 9). As did four generations before us, my siblings and I sowed many seeds on the family farm with our parents, and like all successful farmers, seeds were sown with a deep faith in future harvests. It’s been a painful process to part with our ancestral family home and farm, but I’m excited about my home county’s future with Rivian.

I coincidentally began following Rivian in 2018 as part of my electric utility career and became a pre-order holder in February 2020. With more than 8,000 miles on my Rivian R1T in seven months, it’s far exceeded my high expectations. Of equal importance, Rivian’s employee culture is as authentic and engaging as anything I’ve ever witnessed. I’m confident Rivian will yield a bountiful harvest in our state for generations.

WILLIAM HENRY “BILL” VERNER, ATLANTA

Treat guns like drugs and get them off the streets

The Sheriff of Marion County, Florida, unwittingly argued for gun control when he spoke on April 7. He stated that if a criminal wants a gun, he will get one. This is the core of the problem with guns: the rampant availability of guns in our society. Many advocate that the answer is getting more guns on the street in the hands of more “good guys.”

We also have a drug problem on our streets. Again, the problem is that drugs are rampantly available. If an addict wants to get drugs, he will get them. Instead of putting more drugs into the hands of non-addicts, we have tried to limit the availability of drugs on the streets with pharmacy controls and cracking down on illegal sales. This is the logical solution to many availability problems.

TIM SPRUELL, SANDY SPRINGS

